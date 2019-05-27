IN MEMES | Mr & Mrs Riba's perfect wedding and 'ripe love' set Twitter on fire!
Viewers of Our Perfect Wedding had to change their assumptions on old couples and "ripe love" being boring and dull after they met this week's bride and groom, who were determined to serve perfection.
After seeing many older couples have messy weddings on the show, in terms of their planning, decorations, outfits, etc, the Ribas were out to show the young'uns how things are done.
Agnes Molefe, 48, and Victor Riba, 54, met in Daveyton on the East Rand. She was working at her late brother's laundromat, where, as fate would have it, Victor did his laundry. For him, it was always love at first sight, but Agnes would relocate to another branch.
The couple's love was inspiring and the pair spoke about how they lived their best lives individually and decided to come together when they were ready. It was even more beautiful to watch because their families were super-supportive of their love.
They had memes for the lovely wedding.
Can we talk about how women shouldn't feel pressured into marrying young. Can we encourage young women to work, travel the world, enjoy their youths and THEN get married. The time will pass anyway and you'll be happier for it! #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/MBGdOYyjJW— Voice o reason (@Voiceoreason6) May 26, 2019
#OurPerfectWedding usually umtshato wabantu abadala is always a bore,but this one👌 pic.twitter.com/3EwjCLzjfq— NDLOVUKAZII 😇 (@Inganatii) May 26, 2019
Where are these young couple bazobona how it's done?From the attires to the catering and decor #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/uGscRBZwOZ— Boitshwarelo Mothibi (@boitshwarelogm) May 26, 2019
That one legendary auntie: Ra go amogela moo ga Riba... Gape ga Riba re ya loya! #OurPerfectWedding— Been There - DeLASoundz & Ern Music (@ern_music) May 26, 2019
SHE'S NOT LYING!!! pic.twitter.com/8RvDzuyFEH
I hope uGogo was joking about boloi.— Xoli 💕 (@noxolo_bessie) May 26, 2019
😨😨😨😨😨😨#OPW #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/IkgWJgSsBZ
Bigup to #Themba, our parents they need to hear such words from us.. #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/CUOb3XWYqY— Andy (@Anddyaa) May 26, 2019
Mr & Mrs...was this your perfect wedding?— NDLOVUKAZII 😇 (@Inganatii) May 26, 2019
Mr & Mrs: Yes,this was our perfect,blessed,anointed,politically,parliamentary wedding #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/FgtOE6MHAx
Jealous down, bahle for I age group yabo #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/CtBER231wD— Leletu Xamba ♡ (@China_Linqoza) May 26, 2019
Bathong Lena did the mother in law just say ba Loyana?— ketso🌼 (@Ketso28) May 26, 2019
"mo ga Reba re a loyana"
😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐#Opw#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/5szCuftpbO
#OurPerfectWedding the wedding was perfect until this ⬇⬇⬇ pic.twitter.com/x1RZpQLHi7— Nkunz' emnyama (@2las_Incognito) May 26, 2019