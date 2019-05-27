TshisaLIVE

No filters, that's how people love me: Zodwa Wabantu on her reality show debut

Zodwa says she knew people would appreciate how 'real' her new TV show is

27 May 2019 - 12:27 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Zodwa Wabantu's show was a hit with Mzansi.
Zodwa Wabantu's show was a hit with Mzansi.
Image: Via Zodwa Wabantu's Instagram

After weeks of anticipation, Moja Love finally came through for fans when Zodwa Wabantu's reality show aired this past weekend - and if the social media reaction is anything to by, it was well worth the wait!

Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored was everything fans expected and more. 

Zodwa made the decision to share her life with Mzansi last year and began shooting as soon as she found people that were willing to help her.

"I'm super-happy for how they accept me and my show. Everything I have been saying is what people saw on Saturday and they showered me with love. We were trending for a long time and most of the people had wonderful things to say," Zodwa told TshisaLIVE about the inital reaction to the show.

The dancer said she knew that people would appreciate her authenticity. "It's just me as I am. It's Zodwa Wabantu without any filters and that is how my people love me," she said.

"I knew they would love that I am real. I don't try to change myself for TV or for fame. The whole show is exactly that and I can't wait for people to see more!" 

Here are some of the reactions from fans.

READ MORE:

Itu Khune shuts down the net with 'golf day with bae' snaps

The pair played golf with some friends and also went horse riding. How fun!
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

IN MEMES | Mr & Mrs Riba's perfect wedding and 'ripe love' set Twitter on fire!

Mr and Mrs Riba had one of the best weddings on 'OPW'.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa is YOUR president... I didn’t vote for him, says Ntsiki Mazwai

Sis also slammed parliament.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'DMF' bachelor is letting relationships slip 'through the holes on his T-shirt'

Twitter couldn't help but mock his three-month relationships.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. 3 reasons why 'Keeping Up With The Fergusons' would totally be a hit! TshisaLIVE
  2. Mo Flava defends himself from backlash over Masechaba Ndlovu's Babes interview TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntsiki Mazwai labels Pearl Thusi thread pathetic, then starts yellow bone debate TshisaLIVE
  4. Jackie Phamotse charged for alleging Kumalos filmed gay sex tape TshisaLIVE
  5. Nhlanhla Nciza pens heart-wrenching note to her late daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X