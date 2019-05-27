No filters, that's how people love me: Zodwa Wabantu on her reality show debut

After weeks of anticipation, Moja Love finally came through for fans when Zodwa Wabantu's reality show aired this past weekend - and if the social media reaction is anything to by, it was well worth the wait!

Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored was everything fans expected and more.

Zodwa made the decision to share her life with Mzansi last year and began shooting as soon as she found people that were willing to help her.

"I'm super-happy for how they accept me and my show. Everything I have been saying is what people saw on Saturday and they showered me with love. We were trending for a long time and most of the people had wonderful things to say," Zodwa told TshisaLIVE about the inital reaction to the show.

The dancer said she knew that people would appreciate her authenticity. "It's just me as I am. It's Zodwa Wabantu without any filters and that is how my people love me," she said.

"I knew they would love that I am real. I don't try to change myself for TV or for fame. The whole show is exactly that and I can't wait for people to see more!"