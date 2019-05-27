No filters, that's how people love me: Zodwa Wabantu on her reality show debut
Zodwa says she knew people would appreciate how 'real' her new TV show is
After weeks of anticipation, Moja Love finally came through for fans when Zodwa Wabantu's reality show aired this past weekend - and if the social media reaction is anything to by, it was well worth the wait!
Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored was everything fans expected and more.
Zodwa made the decision to share her life with Mzansi last year and began shooting as soon as she found people that were willing to help her.
"I'm super-happy for how they accept me and my show. Everything I have been saying is what people saw on Saturday and they showered me with love. We were trending for a long time and most of the people had wonderful things to say," Zodwa told TshisaLIVE about the inital reaction to the show.
The dancer said she knew that people would appreciate her authenticity. "It's just me as I am. It's Zodwa Wabantu without any filters and that is how my people love me," she said.
"I knew they would love that I am real. I don't try to change myself for TV or for fame. The whole show is exactly that and I can't wait for people to see more!"
Here are some of the reactions from fans.
Zodwa Wabantu low key reminds me of Brenda Fassie. Confident, carefree and straight to the point #ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/i9qyflzusr— Moses (@Moses_Buju_M) May 25, 2019
I want to live freely like Zodwa.... From today y'all can fuck off, I am doing me..... #ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/OfuCKLHd3C— Mulovhedzi Tshedza Prudence (@TshedzaPrudence) May 25, 2019
Zodwa is real AF. She's basically telling the sisters to keep the same energy they had when they hid the eggs and bread from her. #ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/dZNYLZ2Hmw— Bongekile (@Bongeh_Mbonambi) May 25, 2019
We all need a friend/ one person in our lives that is genuine as Zodwa is #ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/WUYACT6MTZ— Ndinani💛 (@MissNdinani) May 25, 2019
They Thought Zodwa Was Trash Kanti Nah, She's Actually Treasure Hey❤️ So Touching Hey.#ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/dBrmExyjM8— Bonginkosi B* Mbele🦋 (@BongiBMbele) May 25, 2019
This woman has been through a lot, Wabantu please forgive me for judging you once 😭😭😭#ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/J49Z1la0q3— PRECIOUS (@PreshMoloi24) May 25, 2019
Zero fucks given, so unbothered, A whole mood #ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/0kY4fwJFqr— kongfu_panda🐼 (@ThatohatsiIV) May 25, 2019
Free yourself from abantu bazothini syndrome and start living your life to the fullest. Traumatize the noisemakers with your happiness , this is what I've learnt today from #ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/IEFK5ZvS00— Malwande udumo_Nxumalo (@Malwande_udumo) May 25, 2019