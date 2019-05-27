TshisaLIVE

Our actors are dying poor and something needs to be done, says Eugene Mthethwa

27 May 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Eugene Mthethwa says something needs to change.
Eugene Mthethwa says something needs to change.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan/ Veli Nhlapo

Musician Eugene Mthethwa has questioned how so many local music veterans have died poor when they are held in so much regard by people and the music fraternity in SA.

Eugene was in a contemplative mood recently and took to Instagram to reflect on the impact the legends of yesteryear, like Simon "Mahlathini" Nkabinde, have had on him and the country's arts industry.

In a lengthy post he asked: "What happened for Mahlathini, David Masondo and many others who have died poor whilst their names remain our cultural pride, international musical icons and legends? The sad last days of Velaphi Mjongeni, are they no longer going to be witnessed in the current greatness of talented actors, radio and TV presenters?"

He said that he would reward whomever could tell him exactly what had caused such a depressing state of affairs.

Musicians fear isolation by political parties: union

Musicians do not necessarily support a political party whose event they perform at, the Creative Workers' Union of SA (Cwusa) said on Tuesday. "It ...
Politics
5 years ago

"Years since the sad passing of Mahlathini, we are still faced with the same situation of paupers' deaths that have become synonymous with the sector. Yet look at how many queue for the Pop Idols every year, desperately wanting to enter into this intransigent industry?" he added.

Eugene said it was sad to see so many youth "humiliate" themselves for the chance to get into an entertainment industry fraught with problems.

"The youth of our country that remain denied access into the industry thus having to stand before the cameras, Somizi, Unathi, Randall; willing to humiliate themselves, families and friends trying their luck, even when the contestants know that they can't sing."

He said something needed to change and that youth leagues needed to help those youngsters and not just fight for land.

"Sad that our youth leagues are chanting expropriation of land, leaving the youth in queues helplessly hoping (for) the golden ticket."

MORE

Papa Penny slams those who claim artists' federation 'mishandled' R15m

Papa Penny had a lot to say!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'I was told my life is in danger' - Eugene Mthethwa on Minister Nathi Mthethwa's legal action

Eugene says the pair can sort out their differences using ANC internal processes.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Eugene Mthethwa: 'The nation buried Tsekeleke before he died'

Kwaito veteran Eugene Mthethwa has expressed disappointment and sadness over the way Tsekeleke was "forgotten and silenced" by the industry and the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. 3 reasons why 'Keeping Up With The Fergusons' would totally be a hit! TshisaLIVE
  2. Mo Flava defends himself from backlash over Masechaba Ndlovu's Babes interview TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntsiki Mazwai labels Pearl Thusi thread pathetic, then starts yellow bone debate TshisaLIVE
  4. Jackie Phamotse charged for alleging Kumalos filmed gay sex tape TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | This guitarist played outside DJ Tira's house until he woke up & did a ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X