Our actors are dying poor and something needs to be done, says Eugene Mthethwa

Musician Eugene Mthethwa has questioned how so many local music veterans have died poor when they are held in so much regard by people and the music fraternity in SA.

Eugene was in a contemplative mood recently and took to Instagram to reflect on the impact the legends of yesteryear, like Simon "Mahlathini" Nkabinde, have had on him and the country's arts industry.

In a lengthy post he asked: "What happened for Mahlathini, David Masondo and many others who have died poor whilst their names remain our cultural pride, international musical icons and legends? The sad last days of Velaphi Mjongeni, are they no longer going to be witnessed in the current greatness of talented actors, radio and TV presenters?"

He said that he would reward whomever could tell him exactly what had caused such a depressing state of affairs.