Yvonne Chaka Chaka to make debut performance at Durban July

For the first time ever, one of Africa's brightest stars will shine on a stage at this year's Vodacom Durban July.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka is set to make her debut at the country's biggest horseracing event at THE GlenLivet JazzTown marquee.

The "Princess of Africa" has never performed at the ultimate entertainment and social experience and will share the stage with Afro-pop and soul duo Mafikizolo and kasi soul trio The Soil.

THE Glenlivet brand manager Keval Ramraj said the line-up of legendary musicians was to celebrate this year's Vodacom Durban July theme, "Stars of Africa."

Racegoers will have to fork out R4,500 for THE Glenlivet JazzTown marquee hospitality package.