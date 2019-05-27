TshisaLIVE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka to make debut performance at Durban July

27 May 2019 - 11:23 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Yvonne Chaka Chaka will perform on a Vodacom Durban July stage for the first time.
Image: Alaister Russell

For the first time ever, one of Africa's brightest stars will shine on a stage at this year's Vodacom Durban July.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka is set to make her debut at the country's biggest horseracing event at THE GlenLivet JazzTown marquee.

The "Princess of Africa" has never performed at the ultimate entertainment and social experience and will share the stage with Afro-pop and soul duo Mafikizolo and kasi soul trio The Soil.

THE Glenlivet brand manager Keval Ramraj said the line-up of legendary musicians was to celebrate this year's Vodacom Durban July theme, "Stars of Africa."

Racegoers will have to fork out R4,500 for THE Glenlivet JazzTown marquee hospitality package.

"We entered into this partnership with a long-term view of creating a truly definitive jazz experience, and it’s rewarding to see how THE Glenlivet JazzTown has quickly become the place to be at the Vodacom Durban July. This is a partnership that brings together two definitive independent brands that set the standard in their industries, each with a legacy of excellence spanning centuries. This extends to our three genre-defining headline acts, who are on par with the world’s best," said Ramraj.

Race organiser Gold Circle said this year's theme touched on the quality field of thoroughbreds that always graced the iconic Greyville track and the gathering of A-list celebrities that frequent the event.

"The Vodacom Durban July is the one day in the year when everyone feels like a star. From the thoroughbreds to the jockeys, owners, trainers and grooms, to every spectator and punter, and every socialite just there to be part of the big occasion," said Gold Circle's event manager Ken Tweddell.

The annual event, which takes place on July 6, attracts more than 50,000 people, who cram the confines of Greyville Racecourse to take in the fashion spectacular, entertainment and horseracing, while millions watch the spectacle on television.

The marquee village crawls with first-time attendees, as well as loyal enthusiasts. The highly-anticipated event attracts dignitaries and celebrities.

"Everyone can design their own constellation for the day. Just be a star at the Vodacom Durban July," encouraged Tweddell.

