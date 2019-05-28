Here is who will be hosting the Samas this weekend

As Mzansi gears up for the SA Music Awards this weekend in Sun City, organisers have announced that this year's ceremony will be hosted by not one but six top personalities.

Last year's awards were hosted by Somizi Mhlongo, Dineo Ranaka and Mpho Popps.

This year organisers are turning back the clock to celebrate 25 years of the awards, choosing two hosts from each decade of the awards.

Formidable 1990s TV couple Bob Mabena and Melanie Bala will host part of the ceremony, bring music and reflecting on memories of the era where they co-hosted the hugely popular TV music show Studio Mix.

Lesedi FM host Twasa Seoke will then join forces with popular hip-hop star Khuli Chana to relive the moments that made the 2000s such a vibrant period in local music.

The current crop of talent will be represented by comedian Mpho Popps and actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

The first night of the awards will be hosted on Friday night by former YoTV presenter Hulisani Ravele and will not be televised.

The main award show will be held on Saturday evening.

Keep it locked to TshisaLIVE's social media pages for updates from the event.