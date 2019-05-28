TshisaLIVE

Here is who will be hosting the Samas this weekend

28 May 2019 - 11:38 By Kyle Zeeman
Bob Mabena and Melanie Bala will be turning back the clock when they host part of the Samas this year..
Bob Mabena and Melanie Bala will be turning back the clock when they host part of the Samas this year..
Image: Gallo Images

As Mzansi gears up for the SA Music Awards this weekend in Sun City, organisers have announced that this year's ceremony will be hosted by not one but six top personalities.

Last year's awards were hosted by Somizi Mhlongo, Dineo Ranaka and Mpho Popps.

This year organisers are turning back the clock to celebrate 25 years of the awards, choosing two hosts from each decade of the awards.

Formidable 1990s TV couple Bob Mabena and Melanie Bala will host part of the ceremony, bring music and reflecting on memories of the era where they co-hosted the hugely popular TV music show Studio Mix.

Lesedi FM host Twasa Seoke will then join forces with popular hip-hop star Khuli Chana to relive the moments that made the 2000s such a vibrant period in local music. 

The current crop of talent will be represented by comedian Mpho Popps and actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

The first night of the awards will be hosted on Friday night by former YoTV presenter Hulisani Ravele and will not be televised.

The main award show will be held on Saturday evening.

Keep it locked to TshisaLIVE's social media pages for updates from the event.

Lerato Sengadi on HHP's Sama25 honour: I'm a bag of emotions

"I am a bag of emotions but mostly I am beaming at my King’s accomplishments & bravery," Lerato wrote.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

SAMAs 25 to honour SA music giants HHP, TKZee and Mango Groove

The 25th South African Music Awards will celebrate TKZee, Mango Groove and the late HHP for their contribution to telling the South African story ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

FULL LIST | Sama nominees leave Mzansi split over the 'death of Kwaito'

DJ Black Coffee scored the most nods, followed by Sjava, Sun-El Musician, Zonke Dikana and Sho Madjozi with four each
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Jub Jub is 'fixing our country' with Uyajola TshisaLIVE
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa is YOUR president... I didn’t vote for him, says Ntsiki Mazwai TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee pokes fun at Papa Penny's 'Malema diss track' TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi on Rasta's Arnold Schwarzenegger painting: I wish I had Rasta’s ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Itu Khune shuts down the net with 'golf day with bae' snaps TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
Explainer: Public Protector vs Pravin Gordhan
X