Jub Jub's Uyajola has landed & here's everything you need to know
Musician Jub Jub's newly launched reality show continues to be the talk of the Twitter two days after the show's first episode aired. Here's what you need to know:
Premise
Uyajola, which is reminiscent of America's Cheaters, is a show which tails men and women who have suspicions that their partners are cheating on them.
Where
Uyajola 99 airs on Sundays on Moja Love, channel 157.
'SA TV will never be the same'
An excited Jub Jub took to Instagram on Sunday to share his excitement with his followers, insisting that the show was something SA had never seen before.
"SA will never be the same after what's going to happen tonight. SA content, SA television will never be the same again."
The public's reaction
Jub Jub has been lauded for his "flawless" presenting skills, for "cleaning" the country and his calmness when resolving conflict between the show's participants.
Here's a glimpse of the reactions:
#Uyajola99— Slindile KING fortunate (@SlindileKing) May 28, 2019
Jub jub is my favourite right now pic.twitter.com/thZFrH8bNy
Can we get @official_jubjub a seat in the parliament, he is doing the most in fixing the country @GovernmentZA #Uyajola99 #MojaLove 🇿🇦 ✊🏾— 𝕭𝖑𝖆𝕼 ⚫ (@BlaQsmokeBeats) May 28, 2019
#Uyajola99 No jub jub formed against me shall prosper pic.twitter.com/arPfpiqhqt— Vega (@ff069758128643f) May 28, 2019
I love jub jub but ngyabona indoda izo loser I weight with all the running that's coming😂😂😂😂 #Uyajola99— Vodloza (@pixie_pearls) May 27, 2019
It's only episode 1 and already uhlasela amafutha like herbex 😂😂😂😂
Imagine going to a music festival with a makhwapheni where #JubJub is on the line-up...jerrrr what bravery! Moes then Jub Jub will hit 2 birds with one stone...#Uyajola99 and Performance tltltltlll!— #ABMPromotions (@HarryZeKhabo) May 28, 2019