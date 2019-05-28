Jub Jub's Uyajola has landed & here's everything you need to know

Musician Jub Jub's newly launched reality show continues to be the talk of the Twitter two days after the show's first episode aired. Here's what you need to know:

Premise

Uyajola, which is reminiscent of America's Cheaters, is a show which tails men and women who have suspicions that their partners are cheating on them.

Where

Uyajola 99 airs on Sundays on Moja Love, channel 157.

'SA TV will never be the same'

An excited Jub Jub took to Instagram on Sunday to share his excitement with his followers, insisting that the show was something SA had never seen before.

"SA will never be the same after what's going to happen tonight. SA content, SA television will never be the same again."

The public's reaction

Jub Jub has been lauded for his "flawless" presenting skills, for "cleaning" the country and his calmness when resolving conflict between the show's participants.

Here's a glimpse of the reactions: