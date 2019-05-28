TshisaLIVE

Khuli Chana speaks out about how HHP believed in his group

Khuli on HHP: 'He believed in us so much, and everybody had to follow suit'

28 May 2019 - 13:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Khuli Chana (L) went down memory lane because he was missing the late HHP (R).
Image: Instagram/ HHP

HHP will be honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Sama25 music awards and the great news has awakened his memory in rappers like Khuli Chana and Cassper Nyovest.

Khuli and HHP go way back and before Khuli or his rap group Morafe was a recognisable music entity in Mzansi, HHP was the one who was using his fame to be their plug.

"Jabba used to randomly jump on our performance sets as a surprise, and the fans would lose their minds. He did that at the peak of his career. He believed in us so much, and everybody had to follow suit," Khuli said.

HHP, who died in 2018 after committing suicide, is not only the first hip hop artist to be honoured with this award but is also the youngest recipient of the honour.

His widow, Lerato took to Instagram to explain what a big deal this recognition would have been for HHP.

"I feel beyond blessed to have played a role in making this happen for him. But honestly, he did it! This is all him. I’m just a vessel, executing a calling. I am a bag of emotions but mostly I am beaming at my king's accomplishments and bravery. Motho, this is only the beginning... I promise!" Lerato said.

Even Cassper was missing Jabba on Monday night and for him it was the late rapper's jokes, vocab and wisdom that he wished he could still be in the presence of.

