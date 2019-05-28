Khuli Chana speaks out about how HHP believed in his group

HHP will be honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Sama25 music awards and the great news has awakened his memory in rappers like Khuli Chana and Cassper Nyovest.

Khuli and HHP go way back and before Khuli or his rap group Morafe was a recognisable music entity in Mzansi, HHP was the one who was using his fame to be their plug.

"Jabba used to randomly jump on our performance sets as a surprise, and the fans would lose their minds. He did that at the peak of his career. He believed in us so much, and everybody had to follow suit," Khuli said.

HHP, who died in 2018 after committing suicide, is not only the first hip hop artist to be honoured with this award but is also the youngest recipient of the honour.