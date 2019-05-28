TshisaLIVE

Letshego Zulu writes book about Gugu: There were plenty of tears & lots of smiles

28 May 2019 - 08:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Letshego Zulu (seen here with Gugu and their daughter) will be launching a book in July 2019.
Letshego Zulu (seen here with Gugu and their daughter) will be launching a book in July 2019.
Image: Gugu Zulu/Instagram

It took her two years, a lot of tears, laughter and reminiscing but the widow of race driver Gugu Zulu, Letshego Zulu, is almost ready to share what it has been like living without her husband in her book I Choose To Live: Life After Losing Gugu.

Letshego's husband and racing car driver Gugu Zulu died while summiting Mount Kilimanjaro in July 2016.

Letshego recently took to Instagram to announce that she had been penning her thoughts and feelings and there will be a book out in July 2019.

"I have been very silently, in my own time, writing my book for the past two years. It's been a challenging yet cathartic experience. There were times when I would attend to just one paragraph then put it down for a month or two before gathering the strength to continue."

The motivational speaker admitted that it wasn't always a pleasant process to write her truth in the book, but that it wasn't all gloomy. 

"There were plenty of tears, lots of smiles and an abundance of laughter. A bag of mixed emotions really."

Letshego said it was a conversation with publisher Melinda Ferguson that planted the idea to put her feelings and ideas into a book.

"A few years ago Melinda Ferguson said to me 'Darling, you write so well! When you have a topic, come to me and I'll make sure your book gets published.' She kept her promise. Today we signed the MFBooks Joburg contract. I Choose To Live is 99% complete and goes into print next week. It'll be in stores and digital in July."

WATCH | The racing bug has bittten Gugu Zulu's widow Letshego

Zulu returns to South African motorsports... Letshego Zulu!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Melinda also took to Twitter to share her excitement over the book.

"I have been keeping this book a secret for so long while Letshego has been silently writing. It's an amazing journey that starts on a dark night on Kilimanjaro with the one and only Gugu Zulu," she teased.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Black Coffee pokes fun at Papa Penny's 'Malema diss track'

But disco veteran says he didn't mention Julius Malema by name - only a "stupid boy" named "Salema".
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

No filters, that's how people love me: Zodwa Wabantu on her reality show debut

Zodwa says she knew people would appreciate how "real" her new TV show is.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Malcolm X hands out R10k at inauguration traditional ceremony

"I wouldn’t let those women spend another minute in the scorching sun while rich men were eating their nails, picking their noses and squeezing their ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Jub Jub is 'fixing our country' with Uyajola TshisaLIVE
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa is YOUR president... I didn’t vote for him, says Ntsiki Mazwai TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee pokes fun at Papa Penny's 'Malema diss track' TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi on Rasta's Arnold Schwarzenegger painting: I wish I had Rasta’s ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Itu Khune shuts down the net with 'golf day with bae' snaps TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
Explainer: Public Protector vs Pravin Gordhan
X