Sbahle gets real about amnesia, leaving relationships & being labelled a 'murderer'
'I never faked my amnesia or not having recollection of my past relationships'
Fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane has penned a heart-wrenching statement in response to claims that she killed a person. She also focused on her amnesia and her decision, after a car crash which left her in ICU last year, to leave behind relationships she once had
The star was involved in a collision in August last year, which left her in a coma for three weeks and hospitalised for four months.
In the aftermath of the crash, police confirmed they had opened a case of reckless and negligent driving against the star. The charges were later withdrawn.
Sbahle has spoken out about suffering from amnesia after the crash. She also had to deal with claims that a passenger in the car died.
In an Instagram post on Monday, Sbahle said she was saddened by claims that she was faking her amnesia and being labelled a "murderer".
"With sadness I have watched, especially today, how I am vilified, brandished a murderer of an unknown passenger in my car and faking my amnesia. At first your words stung, but I felt no pain as my truth is known by God, the legal system and those that were the first responders to an accident scene I still have no recollection of."
She said her critics did not realise the daily struggles she had to endure to regain control of her life.
Sbahle further recounted how, waking up from her coma, she thought she had fallen down the stairs at school and asked her mom to tell the school secretary that she wouldn't be able to make it to class that day.
She said the amnesia also caused embarrassment when she couldn't remember the people she had once hung out with.
"My mom put me on a video call recently with Nomzamo Mbatha and I was so excited that I personally knew 'Nomzamo the actress', not knowing she was a close family friend who, months before my accident, had put me up in her house in Cape Town. That’s my life. Continually piecing it day by day, triggers being a voice, a face or scents."
Sbahle also slammed those who said she had faked her amnesia to get out of relationships, including that with Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.
"I never faked my amnesia or not having recollection of my past relationships. Once I gained access to my phone and social media in December, I got exposed to the true nature of it all. I had to choose me and walk away from anything and anyone that was of no good to my road to recovery."
Sbahle has been undergoing brain treatment daily for the past five months and said she was celebrating every milestone.
