TshisaLIVE

Skeem Saam’s Leshole is making plans to hit it & the streets are going mal

28 May 2019 - 10:01 By Kyle Zeeman
Thabo Mkhabela plays the role Leshole on 'Skeem Saam'.
Thabo Mkhabela plays the role Leshole on 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Instagram/ Thabo Mkhabela

Skeem Saam's Leshole is by now the poster boy of bad luck, with even his attempts at getting "lucky" with his girlfriend this week falling flat.

Leshole is ready to take his relationship with Nomasonto to the next level and this week was making plans for the pair to be alone.

His chances were improved when his bae said she would stay with him at his place while his dad was away.

But Dude was nervous and even asked a friend how he felt the day he lost his virginity.

Leshole wanted to know if a person should keep themselves for someone special but was shy to reveal that he was a virgin.

When Nomasonto came over he was ready for action, but sis said she wasn't about to sleep with him on his father's couch. She wanted it to be "romantic and special".

He proposed that they go to her room on campus but when they got there she made an excuse about her roommate studying.

Dude was defeated and even tried to speak to his pops but malume made it clear that he was only here to talk about football.

"Look, I'm not like the parents of the kids at your school who talk to their kids about sex. I won't talk to you about that. We can talk about football, school, fixing cars and things. Don't copy everything your white friends at school do," Big Boy said.

The streets were a mess in reaction to the drama on-screen and came through with memes for the occasion.

MORE

Yoh! 'Skeem Saam’s' Rachel is a runaway bride

You didn't need to throw bones to predict this would happen
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Clement Maosa headed to Kilimanjaro: I'm doing it for my parents and Akhumzi & Dumi

The Skeem Saam actor is a man on a mission.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Here's 5 reasons why everyone loved Skeem Saam's Leshole in 2018

Dude's been through the most this year.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Skeem Saam’s Thabo Mkhabela is going back to school

The actor who plays Leshole is gunning for that lawyer degree.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Jub Jub is 'fixing our country' with Uyajola TshisaLIVE
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa is YOUR president... I didn’t vote for him, says Ntsiki Mazwai TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee pokes fun at Papa Penny's 'Malema diss track' TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi on Rasta's Arnold Schwarzenegger painting: I wish I had Rasta’s ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Itu Khune shuts down the net with 'golf day with bae' snaps TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
Explainer: Public Protector vs Pravin Gordhan
X