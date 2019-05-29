TshisaLIVE

'Dear Solange, may no sickness stop you from coming': Mzansi reacts to Afropunk's line-up

29 May 2019 - 11:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Solange, Miguel, Masego, Rico Nasty, Nao and Gold Link will be among some of the international acts who will be performing at this year's Afropunk Festival.
Image: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

South Africans are helluva excited about the news that Solange Knowles and Miguel are heading to Johannesburg this December for the Afropunk Festival.

The Afropunk fest will also see the likes of Masego, Rico Nasty, Nao and GoldLink, Sho Majozi, Busiswa, Distruction Boyz and many more.

Screams! Solange is finally heading to SA

Get your dancing shoes on, Solange is coming.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

The event organisers announced that line-up in a series of Instagram post and assured fans that Solange will definitely perform at the event this year after she could not perform at the festival in 2017 due to "severe health struggles".

Festival goers and music lovers were bursting with joy. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

