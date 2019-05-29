'Dear Solange, may no sickness stop you from coming': Mzansi reacts to Afropunk's line-up
South Africans are helluva excited about the news that Solange Knowles and Miguel are heading to Johannesburg this December for the Afropunk Festival.
The Afropunk fest will also see the likes of Masego, Rico Nasty, Nao and GoldLink, Sho Majozi, Busiswa, Distruction Boyz and many more.
The event organisers announced that line-up in a series of Instagram post and assured fans that Solange will definitely perform at the event this year after she could not perform at the festival in 2017 due to "severe health struggles".
Festival goers and music lovers were bursting with joy. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Dear @solangeknowles we, South Africans, are praying for you. May no sickness or evil stop you from coming to #AFROPUNKJoburg this year. AMEN AND AMEN!— nay (@ohyayitsnay) May 29, 2019
Crying 😭😭😭 tears of Joy #AFROPUNKWESEEYOU I’m not missing #AfropunkJoBurg , I would be stupid to 🙃the line up is Afrocentric heaven 😍#AFROPUNK2019🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Ending the year with a 💣 because Clearly @afropunk is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2QzhuTxqMH— Mmathapelo_Thapi_Tleane ♥️🖤💚 (@Thapi_T) May 28, 2019
This line-up 😭🔥 honestly, this is gonna be fiiiiire #AFROPUNKJOburg #AFROPUNKWeSeeYou #AFROPUNK2019 pic.twitter.com/RLxgXiZp5T— Bokamoso (@_Kxymo) May 28, 2019
When Miguel performs "sure thing" and "Adorn" and when Solange performs "cranes in the sky" pic.twitter.com/9MeSILas7V— Emihle (@basic_mihle) May 29, 2019
me when Solange is performing at AfroPunk should she show up this year pic.twitter.com/UgDQ4nbR0w— big boy ☔️ (@ThatKhanyoGuy) May 28, 2019