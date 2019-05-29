TshisaLIVE

Death, drugs and sex addiction -five shockers from Lamar Odom's book 'Darkness to Light'

29 May 2019 - 13:23 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Lamar Odom has spoken up about his struggle with drugs and sex addiction in his new book, 'Darkness to Light'.
Lamar Odom has spoken up about his struggle with drugs and sex addiction in his new book, 'Darkness to Light'.
Image: Instagram/Lamar Odom

An explosive memoir by Lamar Odom, Darkness to Light has seen him receive an outpouring of support from fans and social media followers. Promoting his book, Lamar has given interviews about the motivation behind telling his story as well as his life struggles which saw him turn to drugs and sex for comfort.

Here are five shockers he mentions in the book, as per his interview with Good Morning America.

Cocaine and sex addiction

Lamar admitted to have slept with over 2,000 women, explaining that he was addicted to sex and cocaine which he said he hid from his ex wife, Khloé Kardashian. Although he described these as the "devil", he said he turned to them for comfort and to fill the emptiness.

"You look to fill the void, with things and some things I was trying to fill that void with were destructive. I was a professional at hiding it. Khloé didn't know for a long time."

Threats to kill Khloe

"I will f### kill you, you don't know what I'm capable of." Lamar also opened up about a drug-induced rage which saw him threaten to kill Khloé. He looks back in hindsight and now regrets it.

"I'm pretty sure she had been scared at that time, I'm thinking about in now and I couldn't believe how I was treating that queen like that."

He went to the brothel to 'have fun'

Scared of losing everything, Lamar said he went to the brothel looking for fun, days after he was found unconscious, had had six strokes and multiple seizures. 

Struggle with fame

According to People magazine, Lamar said although he was at the height of his career, the lows hit him hard. "I could not handle the lethal cocktail of the spotlight and addiction, a diminishing career and infidelity." He also admitted to have been paranoid and depressed.

Death

His mother died of cancer when he was 12 years old, a void and emptiness that he has since tried without success to fill. ABC reports that Lamar said the death of his third son also affected him and pushed him to depression. "When he passed, I couldn't leave the hospital. I just sat there for about three hours and held him."

MORE

SNAPS | Khloe Kardashian's baby True turns 1 in style

Small party for what? True got the best of the best.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Here's what to expect in KUWTK after a hectic start to 2019

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is already LIT!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Khloe K sobbing over Tristan leaves tweeps in their feels

Y'all know the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Khloe Kardashian: 'Beware of your words'

Khloe Kardashian is moving on with her life and is asking people to watch their words.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Jub Jub is 'fixing our country' with Uyajola TshisaLIVE
  2. Black Coffee pokes fun at Papa Penny's 'Malema diss track' TshisaLIVE
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa is YOUR president... I didn’t vote for him, says Ntsiki Mazwai TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Zinhle joins Ntsiki vs Pearl Thusi 'twar' and it gets messy TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Thusi on Rasta's Arnold Schwarzenegger painting: I wish I had Rasta’s ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Latest SA crash test: 'Good but not good enough' - AA
Meet Gauteng's new MECs
X