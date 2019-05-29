DJ Sbu hits back at calls to 'pay' Zahara, claims to have supported her through 'alcohol addiction'

The bitter spat between DJ Sbu and former TS Records artist Zahara reared its head again after fans on social media responded to a motivational message by Sbu with calls for the company to address Zahara's allegations of being underpaid.

In a statement issued to TshisaLIVE, DJ Sbu claimed that Zahara - whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukane - had been paid all money owed to her. He added that the label supported her through her alleged "alcohol addiction", which saw her being hospitalised five months ago.

"These accusations come as a surprise as Bulelwa Mkutukane has always been like a sister, who picks up a phone every time she has a problem," said Sbu.

"We have always been there for her during her trying times. When no one believed in her talent, we did - and we invested millions of rands into her career.

"When the media was attacking her during her addiction, we were the ones who took her to rehab. Including this past Christmas Day, December 25 2018 - we were the ones by her bedside during her hospitalisation because of her alcohol addiction.