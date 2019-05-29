Masechaba Ndlovu on self-love: Blood is not thicker than your peace of mind

TV personality Masechaba Ndlovu has been a well of wisdom on these Twitter streets for a while, but since her Behind The Story episode people have been latching onto her every word and she's been dishing some profound life truths.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Masechaba shared some truths about self-love and some of the hard decisions it comes with.

"You do not have to be a part of someone's cesspool of dysfunction. Family or not, blood is not thicker than your peace of mind."

The presenter, who recently opened up about her two divorces, explained that forgiveness was the key to a happy life but that forgiving someone didn't mean you must tolerate their moemish tendencies.

"Forgiveness is key to a happy life... but forgiving someone doesn't mean tolerating their bull$%!&."

Each of her tweets had hundreds of retweets and people thanking her for reminding them to always prioritise their peace.