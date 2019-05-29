Ntsiki Mazwai's latest 'moral dilemma' - Appearing on Sizwe Dhlomo's show
Just days after it emerged that Ntsiki Mazwai apparently declined an invitation to be interviewed by Pearl Thusi, she's torn about accepting another interview request from Sizwe Dhlomo.
This after Sizwe said some negative things about her in the past.
Ntsiki asked followers on Twitter to assist her with her moral dilemma.
"I have another moral media dilemma... remember when Sizwe (Dhlomo) tweeted that I'm the most hated person? His show also invited me..."
I have another moral media dilemma....remember when Sizwe Dlozi tweeted that I'm the most hated person??? His show also invited me👀— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 28, 2019
HAHAhaha auto correct- dlomo https://t.co/k1xOnKgWks— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 28, 2019
It's also no secret that uSisi has fired more than a couple of shots at Sizwe on the Twitter streets as well.
The pair form part of different ends of the spectrum for 'woke' Twitter, which means they have had a conflict of opinions on numerous occasions.
And, just in case you don't remember, there was that time in 2016 when Ntsiki said a guy like Sizwe could benefit from having a woman like her in his life.
"And if Sizwe Dhlomo was with a woman like me... I would introduce him to African history," she tweeted at the time.
And just to show that Ntsiki takes these "moral" dilemmas seriously, the poet apparently turned down a chance to be interviewed by Pearl Thusi.
"Just heard Ntsiki pulled out of the interview for Behind The Story. Really bummed because the way I conduct the interviews was never going to be offensive, if that was going to be the issue. Was looking forward to a productive and insightful conversation. Alas..." read the now deleted tweet from Pearl.
So, will she go or will she cancel? Find out on the next episode of "Twitter with Ntsiki".