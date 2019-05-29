Ntsiki Mazwai's latest 'moral dilemma' - Appearing on Sizwe Dhlomo's show

It's also no secret that uSisi has fired more than a couple of shots at Sizwe on the Twitter streets as well.

The pair form part of different ends of the spectrum for 'woke' Twitter, which means they have had a conflict of opinions on numerous occasions.

And, just in case you don't remember, there was that time in 2016 when Ntsiki said a guy like Sizwe could benefit from having a woman like her in his life.

"And if Sizwe Dhlomo was with a woman like me... I would introduce him to African history," she tweeted at the time.

And just to show that Ntsiki takes these "moral" dilemmas seriously, the poet apparently turned down a chance to be interviewed by Pearl Thusi.

"Just heard Ntsiki pulled out of the interview for Behind The Story. Really bummed because the way I conduct the interviews was never going to be offensive, if that was going to be the issue. Was looking forward to a productive and insightful conversation. Alas..." read the now deleted tweet from Pearl.

So, will she go or will she cancel? Find out on the next episode of "Twitter with Ntsiki".