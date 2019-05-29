Oksalayo! 'I made my dreams come true,' says school dropout Cassper

Cassper made sure to tell the troll and all those who laughed at the "joke" that the tweep stemmed from bitterness and that people must stop being jelly of success.

"Firstly that tweet is a lie to impress you bitter humans. Secondly, my bank account is a report of my progress so I'm not off topic. La painelwa!"

He went on to explain why he chooses to ignore trolls on a daily basis.

"I only ignore you trolls cause I know it affects my brand reputation. I could serve y'all replies all day but it doesn't pay well. I'm all about my money!!! If it hurts the money, let it go".

Plus at the end of the day... the guy is living his best life and all his dreams have come true.

"I made my dreams come true and I love it," said Cassper.