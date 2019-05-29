TshisaLIVE

Oksalayo! 'I made my dreams come true,' says school dropout Cassper

29 May 2019 - 11:24 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Rapper Cassper Nyovest ain't too worried about his high school dropout status.
Image: Via Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest may be a school dropout but he's done well enough for himself to be able to clapback with his bank statement and explained why he's proud of his "progress" report.

This all began when some troll tweeted that he had seen the rapper's grade 10 report and he's never seen a bigger failure.

However, Cassper was quick to clapback, telling him that compared to a school progress report, his bank statement tells a better story of his life's progress.

Cassper made sure to tell the troll and all those who laughed at the "joke" that the tweep stemmed from bitterness and that people must stop being jelly of success.

"Firstly that tweet is a lie to impress you bitter humans. Secondly, my bank account is a report of my progress so I'm not off topic. La painelwa!"

He went on to explain why he chooses to ignore trolls on a daily basis. 

"I only ignore you trolls cause I know it affects my brand reputation. I could serve y'all replies all day but it doesn't pay well. I'm all about my money!!! If it hurts the money, let it go".

Plus at the end of the day... the guy is living his best life and all his dreams have come true.

"I made my dreams come true and I love it," said Cassper.

Meanwhile... the rapper is also on a mission to be a plug for upcoming talent. Just weeks after hopping on to a track he first heard on Twitter, Cassper shared a tweet of another talented rapper he spotted on his TL.

He's also planning on working with him soon. 

