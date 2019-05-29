TshisaLIVE

Screams! Solange is finally heading to SA

29 May 2019 - 09:12 By Kyle Zeeman
Solange Knowles is heading to SA.
Image: Noam Galai/WireImage

A year and five months after cancelling her Afropunk show in Johannesburg, she has made good on her promise to visit and has been announced as a headliner at this year's festival.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page just weeks before her scheduled performance in December 2017, Solange said that she had been suffering from an autonomic disorder and doctors had not cleared her for travelling to SA and performing.

She had vowed to come to SA to make up for the disappointment.

"I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.......but I give you my absolute word that I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.....as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways."

Well, sis is coming back and will be joined by the likes of Miguel, NAO, Masego and GoldLink.

Local acts include Distruction Boyz, Sho Madjozi and Busiswa.

The festival will be held at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg from Monday, December 30 until Tuesday, December 31.

A general access advance two-day pass will cost you about R1,100. A single-day ticket is priced at R600 and a VIP two-day pass will cost you R2,900.

We know it's like seven months away but this is straight up our mood right now...

