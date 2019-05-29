Zodwa responds to calls for her to 'tone down' her reality show

Zodwa Wabantu may be the talk of Mzansi after the premiere of her reality show at the weekend, but not everyone was impressed by it.

Zodwa's show has been trending pretty much ever since it aired on Saturday night, with fans sharing what they thought of the show on social media.

And while many applauded the star for being "so real" and showing her life, warts and all, one fan took to Zodwa's Instagram page to raise her concerns about the lessons it was teaching the youth.

She called on Zodwa to tone it down a little.