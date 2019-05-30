J'Something and Mi Casa are mentoring tomorrow's talent - and the results are lit!

TshisaLIVE

30 May 2019
Mi Casa turns 10 next year and while it's most definitely a reason to celebrate, the group is more determined than ever to ensure that they contribute to the future of the music industry.

Their latest single, Toca, featuring unknown duo Jay Em, is one of the ways they are giving back.

The group's frontman J'Something is even housing the Sebai brothers from Port Elizabeth - Waver, 24, and Ruwayne, 21 - in his house in Joburg until they are on their feet. 

"Mi Casa has taken it upon themselves to ensure that Jay Em shines brighter than we ever have," J'Something told TshisaLIVE.

"I personally moved them from PE to Johannesburg. They live in my house now. I am mentoring them because I really believe in them and I believe that the timing was perfect for us to meet."

Just a year ago, the Sebai brothers were working in a Clicks store to make ends meet and support their hard-working mother. In their free time they learned how to make beats and write songs.

When they heard about Mi Casa's competition to remix their song Nana, they took a chance, ultimately emerging victorious.

Recognising their potential, J'Something flew to PE to convince their mother that he meant business.

"I knew that earlier in my career, I wasn't in a position to mentor - I didn't have the time, knowledge or the resources - but now I do. So upon deciding to mentor them, I flew to PE to speak to their mother, to say, 'I don't want to make empty promises but I will do my best for these boys, until they are more famous than I've ever been.' That's my goal!" he said.

J'Something couldn't help but gush about their collaboration. "The whole process was quite interesting. It also really did make us realise how different Mi Casa is as a group and their sound. We realised that we do music in a very raw way, like live instruments, extensive songwriting and different layers," he said.

"Then here comes Jay Em and they have this new-school method of making music, [using] samples and technologically different. That's how we created magic!"

