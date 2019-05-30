TshisaLIVE

Kelly Khumalo: 'You lose your spouse in a crime and you become the number one suspect'

30 May 2019 - 12:42 By Kyle Zeeman
Kelly Khumalo wanted to get some things off her chest.
Image: Via Kelly Khumalo Instagram

Kelly Khumalo has come out guns blazing at the way society treats women, who are subjected to all sorts of abuse and are often blamed for everything. 

"My anger comes from the fact that everything in our society is a woman's fault. You get raped? You deserve it because you weren't dressed appropriately. It is a woman's fault. Husband cheating on you? It is your fault because you are not satisfying him. Or it is the other woman's fault, she gets called a homewrecker. But the husband? He is not held accountable for his action. You lose your spouse in a crime, it is your fault and you become the number one suspect."

The singer spoke from personal experience after her partner, Senzo Meyiwa, was gunned down in an alleged botched robbery while they were at Kelly's mother's house in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Kelly Khumalo explains her reason behind the EFF rally walkout

Kelly is done with being targeted and is ready to clapback.
1 month ago

Although Kelly was questioned by police and released, she was seen by many on social media as a main suspect in the case.

Kelly left an EFF rally in March after chants of "Justice for Senzo" disrupted her performance.

She also questioned in her video this week why women were always the targets of abuse, even when they were standing up for themselves.

"Why is it a woman's fault? Is it because we are an easy target? You cry because the world is being unfair, no, you are being emotional. You stand up for yourself and you get called crazy. Why is it a woman's fault?"

Why is it always a woman’s Fault?💔

