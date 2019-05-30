Kelly Khumalo: 'You lose your spouse in a crime and you become the number one suspect'

Kelly Khumalo has come out guns blazing at the way society treats women, who are subjected to all sorts of abuse and are often blamed for everything.

"My anger comes from the fact that everything in our society is a woman's fault. You get raped? You deserve it because you weren't dressed appropriately. It is a woman's fault. Husband cheating on you? It is your fault because you are not satisfying him. Or it is the other woman's fault, she gets called a homewrecker. But the husband? He is not held accountable for his action. You lose your spouse in a crime, it is your fault and you become the number one suspect."

The singer spoke from personal experience after her partner, Senzo Meyiwa, was gunned down in an alleged botched robbery while they were at Kelly's mother's house in Vosloorus in October 2014.