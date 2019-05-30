Khuli Chana prepares for debut presenting gig: 2019 is my year

When Khuli Chana steps onto the stage as one of the hosts at the South African Music Awards (Samas) it will mark the rapper's presenting debut, but he's not nervous because he knows the whole of SA hip-hop is behind him.

Khuli is one of six hosts at this year's awards which takes place in Sun City on Saturday and will present alongside Lesedi FM host Twasa Seoke.

This year organisers will celebrate 25 years of the awards and have chosen two hosts from each decade to present the awards. Khuli and Twasa will relive the musical moments of the 2000s.

The show will also feature former Studio Mix presenting duo Bob Mabena and Melanie Bala, as well as Mpho Popps and actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

Khuli told TshisaLIVE he was excited to cut his teeth at presenting and had already received calls from famous friends offering their advice.

"I am obviously anxious and excited. It is like we are putting people in a time machine. It is going to be a jam. I think the vibe is going to be different.

"All I know that I am going to be okay. Kabomo and Kabelo have offered to come on board and give me some tips. I think the secret is to be yourself and have fun. I have never been a presenter ever but I have got this. I'm going to be alright."

The presenting gig comes as Khuli takes his career to the next level and immerses himself in several other exciting projects.

"It is one of several things happening at the moment. There are a lot of blessings pouring through at the moment. We have just tied up a deal with Old Mutual to open a culture hub in Johannesburg's Newtown Junction to help emerging artists, and then boom!...the samas came knocking. It is like the stars are aligning. This is going to be a big year."

The star is also preparing to drop a highly-anticipated album later this year, one he says will change the game.

"We will be dropping the release date soon but it may come sooner than you think. I miss the streets and I think the timing is right."