LOL! Papa Penny totally botches Isibaya script, but it's hilarious

30 May 2019 - 10:20 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
TV star Papa Penny never disappoints and Twitter loves him for that.
TV star Papa Penny never disappoints and Twitter loves him for that.
When Papa Penny revealed last week that he was a multi-talented being who would never stop exploring his skills, tweeps thought he was joking, until last night's episode of his reality show gave fans a glimpse of his cameo on Isibaya.

The lead-up to his cameo was even more hilarious, because when Papa Penny got advice from an acting coach, tweeps knew that the "born" actor would go on to do his own thing.

Even though Papa Penny was confident that he was born to act, when it came down to business he went rogue on the script and did his own thing. 

However, Papa Penny still came through with the entertainment. Even though fans were not sure they could call what he was doing acting, they still couldn't deny his star power.

The reality TV star was just there demanding his shine and they were there for every sparkle he gave! They can't wait to see the Isibaya episode air.

They had just the right memes for him.

