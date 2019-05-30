Why can’t The Queen’s Brutus just respect the people?
President Cyril Ramaphosa really missed a good thing when he failed to include The Queen's Brutus in his cabinet.
And with the constant changing of road names and landmarks, he could have been appointed minister of naming things.
He proved his credentials on Wednesday night when he gave Shaka a new name during a family discussion.
Kea and Brutus are looking to take over the family business, but not everyone is convinced. Shaka agreed with Mmabatho that the family should make a change and get out of the drug business.
Brutus said that Harriet's strength was gone and she was getting too weak to run the business anymore.
But he kept his best ammo for Shaka, who he rebuked by calling him Shakazile.
He informed him that he would be known as Shakazile from now on.
Fans were in fits of laughter and flooded social media with memes in reaction to the exchange.
How does Sgaqagaqa keep a straight when he talks to Brutus? I would never be lol #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/i4Oio4ef8U— Gibson Ncube (@gib_zzz) May 29, 2019
When Brutus says we want "Formation" 😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/kvtKx52E8s— Mulovhedzi Tshedza Prudence (@TshedzaPrudence) May 29, 2019
"Wee Shakazile" hai maar malum' Brutus is something else shame😂😂😂#TheQueenMzansi— Y • A • B • A • S • H • A • N • Y • A• N • A (@NtsoakiSebetoa2) May 29, 2019
As for Shakazile lmaooo🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Brutus though #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/6PE6kjaqpE— Sanda (@mazitshs) May 29, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi— PhumulaniNdlovu7▫▫ (@PhumulaniNdlov2) May 29, 2019
Brutus calling Shaka. ...Shakazile 😂😂😂 Brutus uyabhed' yerr
#TheQueenMzansi— Lucky Nyembezi (@LuckyNyembezi4) May 29, 2019
😂😂😂😂 weeh "Shakazile" 😂😂😂 Iyooo Brutus nkosi yam pic.twitter.com/qxvuwelYDq
#TheQueenMzansi May please see Brutus scripts. I wanna check something pic.twitter.com/VX7kJHNyf5— Thin Ice (@ThinIce20) May 29, 2019