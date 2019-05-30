Why can’t The Queen’s Brutus just respect the people?

President Cyril Ramaphosa really missed a good thing when he failed to include The Queen's Brutus in his cabinet.

And with the constant changing of road names and landmarks, he could have been appointed minister of naming things.

He proved his credentials on Wednesday night when he gave Shaka a new name during a family discussion.

Kea and Brutus are looking to take over the family business, but not everyone is convinced. Shaka agreed with Mmabatho that the family should make a change and get out of the drug business.

Brutus said that Harriet's strength was gone and she was getting too weak to run the business anymore.

But he kept his best ammo for Shaka, who he rebuked by calling him Shakazile.