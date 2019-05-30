TshisaLIVE

Why can’t The Queen’s Brutus just respect the people?

30 May 2019 - 10:20 By Kyle Zeeman
Themba Ndaba plays Brutus on 'The Queen'.
Themba Ndaba plays Brutus on 'The Queen'.
Image: Mzansi Magic/ The Queen

President Cyril Ramaphosa really missed a good thing when he failed to include The Queen's Brutus in his cabinet.

And with the constant changing of road names and landmarks, he could have been appointed minister of naming things.

He proved his credentials on Wednesday night when he gave Shaka a new name during a family discussion.

Kea and Brutus are looking to take over the family business, but not everyone is convinced. Shaka agreed with Mmabatho that the family should make a change and get out of the drug business.

Brutus said that Harriet's strength was gone and she was getting too weak to run the business anymore.

But he kept his best ammo for Shaka, who he rebuked by calling him Shakazile.

He informed him that he would be known as Shakazile from now on.

Fans were in fits of laughter and flooded social media with memes in reaction to the exchange.

MORE

IN MEMES | Yhu! Finally Diamond is dead

Fans got what they wanted and then realised they actually didn't want Diamond to die...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

IN MEMES | Oh no! Mmabatho threw away all of Brutus' alcohol

The way Brutus lost his mind when he heard that Mmabatho threw away his alcohol... yhu!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Malume Brutus called a family meeting to 'deal' with Shaka's cheating

Brutus' marriage advice will lead you straight to divorce court!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle joins Ntsiki vs Pearl Thusi 'twar' and it gets messy TshisaLIVE
  2. Black Coffee pokes fun at Papa Penny's 'Malema diss track' TshisaLIVE
  3. Jub Jub is 'fixing our country' with Uyajola TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi & his in-laws 'grateful' for life after Mohale spends week in ICU TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION | All of a sudden Jub Jub is a fave? Mxm, y'all play too much! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa announces the National Executive of 2019
Latest SA crash test: 'Good but not good enough' - AA
X