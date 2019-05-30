Yay or Nay? DJ Zinhle splits Twitter with 'fashion moemish'
'You don't become an award-winning style icon by playing it safe, said one fan
DJ Zinhle found herself on the Twitter trends list on Wednesday night... not because of her romance with AKA or any twars but for her "high" fashion outfit that split social media users, who couldn't figure out if it was a pure moemish or just bold fashion.
The DJ, who has won awards before for her unique style and sense of fashion, posted a snap of herself with a layered outfit that got people talking.
The outfit comprised of a hoodie dress, a denim skirt and a black, large figure belt (think a WWE Championship type of belt) and even though we couldn't see the shoes they were probably lit as well.
There's no doubt that the DJ rocked the hell out of the outfit but Twitter still wasn't too sure about it.
However, there was an equal amount of support for Zinhle's style choices with some of her fans even comparing her to RiRi.
Some of y'all are awful, if it was Rihanna wearing the way Dj Zinhle is, y'all would have said it's fashion that she's a fashionista..but because you can't love your own then it's a problem..argh. pic.twitter.com/83Nyer38Mg— LEHLOHONOLO (@nolomoifa) May 28, 2019
DJ Zinhle is trending for wearing two pants akere and a skirt over something she shouldn't be wearing over it heheheheh no wonder these are is Era & Fenty Bosses respectively. Go on brave uncomforming Queens 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XqhT5IeKMh— 🎼AgainstTheGrain🎶 👩🎓📒🎼📺📚🎧⌚🕶🍻🛋️ (@T_Carmen22) May 29, 2019
Yall doing DJ Zinhle's campaign easier. She's now trending and yall talking about her clothes when she's a brand ambassador for Diesel. Mama is about securing pic.twitter.com/szLGumCmTo— 𝖅𝖊𝖊 (@IamZethu02) May 29, 2019
Thoughts???? Are those 1 or 2 Pants, Dj Zinhle and her fashion sense.🙄😔 pic.twitter.com/2snCB2fm3J— RΘBB🇿🇦 (@slayrobby) May 29, 2019
Is DJ Zinhle part of the #CabinetAnnouncement ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/Kz2JRdTDGo— Dr. Sanele B. Gumede 💎 (@SaneleBGumede_) May 29, 2019
Is it me or has Dj Zinhle been trending more than usual now that she is oozing happiness? Haibo! Can't tweeps just leave her to rock her own style and live her best life in peace. I mean really pic.twitter.com/BuZhHYdMII— B. (@natalie_missy) May 29, 2019