Yay or Nay? DJ Zinhle splits Twitter with 'fashion moemish'

'You don't become an award-winning style icon by playing it safe, said one fan

30 May 2019 - 12:20 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
DJ Zinhle's style is not for the fainthearted.
Image: DJ Zinhle/Instagram

DJ Zinhle found herself on the Twitter trends list on Wednesday night... not because of her romance with AKA or any twars but for her "high" fashion outfit that split social media users, who couldn't figure out if it was a pure moemish or just bold fashion.

The DJ, who has won awards before for her unique style and sense of fashion, posted a snap of herself with a layered outfit that got people talking. 

The outfit comprised of a hoodie dress, a denim skirt and a black, large figure belt (think a WWE Championship type of belt) and even though we couldn't see the shoes they were probably lit as well.

There's no doubt that the DJ rocked the hell out of the outfit but Twitter still wasn't too sure about it.

However, there was an equal amount of support for Zinhle's style choices with some of her fans even comparing her to RiRi.

