AfriForum accuses Ntsiki Mazwai of publishing 'racist and inciting comments'

Controversial civil rights organisation AfriForum squared off with poet and TV host Ntsiki Mazwai this week, accusing MultiChoice of having double standards after one of its channels, Moja Love hired Ntsiki as a presenter for its talkshow Show Me Love.

In a statement AfriForum highlighted MultiChoice's decision to stop airing content featuring Steve Hofmeyr on all of its platforms because it was "committed to the building of a non-racial society and strongly condemns any acts of discrimination."

AfriForum called for the same treatment to then be meted out to "divisive figures" such as Ntsiki.

They claimed that Ntsiki "regularly publishes racist and inciting comments against minorities on social media" but was still appointed as presenter by one of the company's channels.

"MultiChoice was fully entitled to follow a political policy, but customers also had the right in such a case to insist on the policy being applied consistently," deputy chief executive of AfriForum Ernst Roets added.

TshisaLIVE has reached out to MultiChoice for comment on AfriForum's claims but it had not responded by the time of publishing.