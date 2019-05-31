DJ Warras joins justice for Naledi Lethoba calls

DJ Warras has added his voice to calls for justice after the murder of 19-year-old Welkom student Naledi Lethoba.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng told TimesLIVE that Naledi's burnt body was discovered at an open field in Dagbreek, Welkom, on May 19. She was found with a knife stuck in her neck, both her breasts cut off and burn wounds on her lower body and face.

After a suspect in the murder, Obed Leshoro, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder and made a brief court appearance, social media was flooded with messages of outrage over the killing.

DJ Warras was one of those left angry by the reports of Naledi's murder and said something needed to be done to stop the gruesome killing of women.

"It's bad enough women are being killed like they are in this country. Now they're being killed like this? This is not a cartel war. This is sick f**kery perpetrated by sick f**ks that we are supposed to house and feed kuze Jude in jail?"

He called for severe punishment for those responsible for the murder and not "that 'four life sentence' bulls***".

"Whoever killed Naledi must be handed over. It's sick. We can't allow a society where the punishment for things like this is so light. We need serious reform of the punishment we levy on perpetrators of such cruel and unusual crimes. She was killed worse than an animal."

Scores of students from Goldfields TVET College took to the court in solidarity with Naledi on Thursday where Obed was remanded in custody until June 14, when he is expected to make a formal bail application.