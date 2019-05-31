TshisaLIVE

Here's why fans are ready to cancel Kukithi La's Thato

31 May 2019 - 11:03 By Kyle Zeeman
Penny Lebyane sat down with the family in Kukithi La to find out what the issue was.
Image: Instagram/ Penny Lebyane

Viewers of Moja Love's hit reality show Kukithi La were once again left in shock on Thursday when a family dispute over a house got real ugly.

Nthabiseng and her step brother Thato have been at war over their family home for several years after Thato "forcefully" took over the place and started renting it out.

Nthabiseng has been fuming ever since and decided to call Ma Penny Lebyane and the Kukithi La team to help settle their argument.

A family meeting was called and heated moments followed, but fans of the show were not convinced that the pair would be able to settle their differences.

While some slammed Nthabiseng, many were ready to cancel Thato for disrespecting not only his family but also himself with the way he was acting in the dispute.

He argued that the house was left to all the children and he was just looking after it, but viewers were adamant that he was taking a chance and urged him to do the right thing and hand over the property.

Once again, fans of the show complained about how unfair these housing struggles often were and how not knowing the law opened many to exploitation.

They flooded Twitter with memes and messages claiming Thato should leave or prove that there is a will that says the house belongs to him.

