Nakhane: Black trans people have been treated as the scum of society for too long

SA-born muso Nakhane has added his voice to the outrage over Muhlaysia Booker's death, slamming the way trans people are often mistreated in society.

Muhlaysia, a trans black woman, made headlines after a video of her being beaten in an attack in front of a jeering crowd was circulated online last month.

She spoke shortly after the attack, saying that she was lucky to be alive, but less than a month later was shot and killed on a Dallas, Texas street.

Muhlaysia's death sent shockwaves across the global LGBTIQ+ community, with many calling for laws to "protect the lives" of those in the community.

Nakhane, who is himself an outspoken activist on LGBTIQ+ issues, finally broke his silence on Muhlaysia's death this week in a lengthy social media post.

"I’ve been meaning to post about the murder of Muhlaysia Booker since I first read about it, but I didn't know what to say. I'm not shocked. I'm not stunned. Black trans people have been treated as the scum of society for too long for us to be shocked or stunned. But I am heartbroken," he wrote, next to a picture of Muhlaysia and the words "rest in power, Muhlaysia Booker".