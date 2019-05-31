Neo-soul outfit Seba Kaapstad are making music with a global message

The words "cool" and "jazz" aren't always used in the same sentence and many still have no idea what "neo-soul" is all about, but people are digging the Seba Kaapstad vibe and TshisaLIVE found out why.

The band - made up of Zoë Modiga, Philip "Pheel" Scheibel, Ndumiso Manana and Sebastian "Seba" Schuster - describe themselves as a worldwide band with jazz, soul, hip-hop and African influences.

They believe their diversity sets them apart from the rest. "We are a melting pot of so many diverse themes. It feels good to present a global idea of being young, creative, adventurous and excitable about the impact music has on people," said Zoe.

The band recently released their sophomore album Thina, featuring the singles Breathe and Africa. A few weeks ago they dropped a video for one of the standout tracks on the album, Don't.