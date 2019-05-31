TshisaLIVE

Neo-soul outfit Seba Kaapstad are making music with a global message

31 May 2019 - 06:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Seba Kaapstad's neo-soul sounds are inspired by jazz and hip-hop.
Seba Kaapstad's neo-soul sounds are inspired by jazz and hip-hop.
Image: Supplied

The words "cool" and "jazz" aren't always used in the same sentence and many still have no idea what "neo-soul" is all about, but people are digging the Seba Kaapstad vibe and TshisaLIVE found out why.

The band - made up of Zoë Modiga, Philip "Pheel" Scheibel, Ndumiso Manana and Sebastian "Seba" Schuster - describe themselves as a worldwide band with jazz, soul, hip-hop and African influences.

They believe their diversity sets them apart from the rest. "We are a melting pot of so many diverse themes. It feels good to present a global idea of being young, creative, adventurous and excitable about the impact music has on people," said Zoe.

The band recently released their sophomore album Thina, featuring the singles Breathe and Africa. A few weeks ago they dropped a video for one of the standout tracks on the album, Don't.

It was Seba who started the group. The other part of the band name is a tribute to the genesis of their journey.

Though solo acts sometimes steal the limelight from bands, Seba Kaapstad has been getting a lot of love lately, both on social media and the airwaves.

Competing with genres like hip-hop, gqom and amapiano for young people's attention, Seba Kaapstad told TshisaLIVE that their strength lies in being able take a bit from every genre.

"I don’t think it’s as much daring to be different as it is knowing we offer the best of both worlds," said Zoe and Ndumiso of taking over Mzansi.

While they admit that neo-soul doesn't get the attention they feel it deserves, they are willing to keep pushing until it does.

"Our sound is inspired by jazz, soul and hip-hop and we are proud to have managed to connect all these musical themes. We make music for everyone - our message is for all human beings that dare to live!"

READ MORE:

Jub Jub's Uyajola has landed & here's everything you need to know

Jub Jub continues to receive praise for his newly launched Uyajola 9/9 show.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Moja Love hits back at claims it's mocking black people with its content

"We are showing uncomfortable truth."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Khuli Chana speaks out about how HHP believed in his group

Khuli on HHP: 'He believed in us so much, and everybody had to follow suit'
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Lexi Van gets real about motherhood, talks boob slips & priorities

Lexi has encouraged new moms not to sweat the lil things
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle joins Ntsiki vs Pearl Thusi 'twar' and it gets messy TshisaLIVE
  2. OPINION | All of a sudden Jub Jub is a fave? Mxm, y'all play too much! TshisaLIVE
  3. 'He is insulting us' - Jub Jub's claim that Xhosa people are 'promiscuous' has ... TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Sbu hits back at calls to 'pay' Zahara, claims to have supported her through ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Black Coffee pokes fun at Papa Penny's 'Malema diss track' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Elderly woman found tied to bench on hospital floor
Four big moments from Patricia de Lille's colourful journey to minister
X