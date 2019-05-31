Neo-soul outfit Seba Kaapstad are making music with a global message
The words "cool" and "jazz" aren't always used in the same sentence and many still have no idea what "neo-soul" is all about, but people are digging the Seba Kaapstad vibe and TshisaLIVE found out why.
The band - made up of Zoë Modiga, Philip "Pheel" Scheibel, Ndumiso Manana and Sebastian "Seba" Schuster - describe themselves as a worldwide band with jazz, soul, hip-hop and African influences.
They believe their diversity sets them apart from the rest. "We are a melting pot of so many diverse themes. It feels good to present a global idea of being young, creative, adventurous and excitable about the impact music has on people," said Zoe.
The band recently released their sophomore album Thina, featuring the singles Breathe and Africa. A few weeks ago they dropped a video for one of the standout tracks on the album, Don't.
It was Seba who started the group. The other part of the band name is a tribute to the genesis of their journey.
Though solo acts sometimes steal the limelight from bands, Seba Kaapstad has been getting a lot of love lately, both on social media and the airwaves.
Competing with genres like hip-hop, gqom and amapiano for young people's attention, Seba Kaapstad told TshisaLIVE that their strength lies in being able take a bit from every genre.
"I don’t think it’s as much daring to be different as it is knowing we offer the best of both worlds," said Zoe and Ndumiso of taking over Mzansi.
While they admit that neo-soul doesn't get the attention they feel it deserves, they are willing to keep pushing until it does.
"Our sound is inspired by jazz, soul and hip-hop and we are proud to have managed to connect all these musical themes. We make music for everyone - our message is for all human beings that dare to live!"