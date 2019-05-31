R. Kelly hit with 11 new sex crime charges

Chicago prosecutors on Thursday filed 11 felony sex crime charges against R&B superstar R. Kelly, in what his lawyer said was a refiling of counts from an existing case.

The 52-year-old, whose legal name is Robert Kelly, already had been facing 10 felony counts, filed in February, for the alleged abuse of four women.

He has denied the charges and claimed his accusers are lying.

The latest counts are refiled charges related to one of the four accusers and not a new case, Kelly's lawyer Steve Greenberg said.

"These are the same conduct, just charged differently, same alleged victim, same time frame, same facts," Greenberg said on Twitter.

"It changes nothing," he added.

The 11 charges handed down by a grand jury in Chicago are connected to the January 2010 alleged sexual assault and abuse of a person identified in court documents only as JP.

Three of the charges are for the sexual abuse of a child between 13 and 16 years old.

In some of the counts, Kelly is accused of having threatened or used force against JP.

The singer is currently out on bail.