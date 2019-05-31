'Uyajola' isn’t going anywhere! Jub Jub allays fears after ‘big announcement’

Jub Jub has allayed fears that popular reality show Uyajola will be pulled from screens, telling fans he remains committed to making a change in society through the programme.

The show, hosted by Jub Jub and based on hit American series Cheaters, has caused massive debate across Mzansi after its debut episode last weekend.

Uyajola has come under fire for allegedly "perpetuating hurtful stereotypes about black people" and has also had to fend off accusations that it was staged.

Jub Jub made it clear that the producers had no intention of cancelling the show amid rising pressure.