'Uyajola' isn’t going anywhere! Jub Jub allays fears after ‘big announcement’
Jub Jub has allayed fears that popular reality show Uyajola will be pulled from screens, telling fans he remains committed to making a change in society through the programme.
The show, hosted by Jub Jub and based on hit American series Cheaters, has caused massive debate across Mzansi after its debut episode last weekend.
Uyajola has come under fire for allegedly "perpetuating hurtful stereotypes about black people" and has also had to fend off accusations that it was staged.
Jub Jub made it clear that the producers had no intention of cancelling the show amid rising pressure.
Fans waited several hours for the announcement and were relieved when Jub Jub indicated that the show was going ahead.
He hit back at claims that Uyajola was purely for entertainment and said the content was important and something society had to face.
"I want to thank everyone for supporting content that is important in our society at the moment. Infidelity is what is there for everyone, whether you agree or you don’t."
He acknowledged some of the concerns raised around the show and said they were committed to making a change in society.
"We have come across very important posts as well. We do take note of your concerns… We are going to make sure that we do the best to make a change in our societies and bring you the best content”.