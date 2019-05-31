TshisaLIVE

WATCH | This video of Simz & Dumi in happier times will have you in tears

31 May 2019 - 14:17 By Karishma Thakurdin
Simz Ngema shared a heartfelt video of her and Dumi Masilela.
Image: Instagram/ Simphiwe Ngema

Simz Ngema took a trip down memory lane in celebration of what would have been her hubby and Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela's birthday. 

Dumi was shot and killed in an attempted hijacking in August 2017. 

Simz and Dumi had just been married for a few months when he killed. 

Even though it's been heartbreaking for Simz, she has been trying to pick up the piece. 

Taking to Instagram, Simz shared a heartwarming video of her and Dumi complaining about how difficult it would be to spend the week without each other. 

