Here's how you can catch all the #Sama25 action

All roads lead to the Sun City Superbowl on Saturday night where the 'who's who' of the entertainment industry are expected to gather for the South African Music Awards (Samas).

This years marks 25 years since the awards ceremony was first launched to honour the work of Mzansi's musicians.

Organisers have promised an explosion of action with performances by the likes of Bongo Maffin, Trompies, Sho Madjozi, Kelly Khumalo, Sjava and many others.

Mzansi's famous faces are also expected to pull out all the stops on the red carpet.

As far as the awards go DJ Black Coffee scored the most nods, followed by Sjava, Sun-El Musician, Zonke Dikana and Sho Madjozi with four each.

Music giants Mango Groove, TKZEE and the late HHP will be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

HHP will become the youngest recipient of and the first hip-hop star to win the award.

The main awards ceremony will be broadcast live on SABC 1 from 8pm or you can watch it live on the official Samas stream.

