Here's how you can catch all the #Sama25 action
All roads lead to the Sun City Superbowl on Saturday night where the 'who's who' of the entertainment industry are expected to gather for the South African Music Awards (Samas).
This years marks 25 years since the awards ceremony was first launched to honour the work of Mzansi's musicians.
Organisers have promised an explosion of action with performances by the likes of Bongo Maffin, Trompies, Sho Madjozi, Kelly Khumalo, Sjava and many others.
Mzansi's famous faces are also expected to pull out all the stops on the red carpet.
As far as the awards go DJ Black Coffee scored the most nods, followed by Sjava, Sun-El Musician, Zonke Dikana and Sho Madjozi with four each.
Music giants Mango Groove, TKZEE and the late HHP will be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards.
HHP will become the youngest recipient of and the first hip-hop star to win the award.
The main awards ceremony will be broadcast live on SABC 1 from 8pm or you can watch it live on the official Samas stream.
Also follow @TshisaLIVE for all the red carpet action and exclusive backstage interviews.
And, if the Industry Awards which took place on Friday night are anything to go by...it's going to be lit!
Sho Madjozi looks like a dream in this multi-coloured outfit "I was inspired by the sheer volume of tsonga and how it is larger than life" #SAMA25 #RecogniseSAMA25 #Recognise pic.twitter.com/UuP1nGgN02— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) May 31, 2019
Idols SA winner Paxton has changed up her look and hit the with a splash of purple "I was so nervous but I thought why not just go all Kylie on it? " #SAMA25 #RecogniseSAMA25 #Recognise pic.twitter.com/2i5al62ejH— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) May 31, 2019
Simmy has dominated 2019 and she's dominating the carpet tonight with this look 🥂 #SAMA25 #RecogniseSAMA25 #Recognise pic.twitter.com/CqlKl8EMrG— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) May 31, 2019
Bontle Modiselle looks like a goddess out here. Shooooo. Dripping gold like it ain't a currency 🔥 #SAMA25 #RecogniseSAMA25 #Recognise pic.twitter.com/Gqf335ju40— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) May 31, 2019
The stage is set at #Sama25 #RecogniseSAMA25 #Recognise pic.twitter.com/vja027znq5— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) May 31, 2019