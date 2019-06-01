Pretty Yende in better spirits after health challenges
SA musician, Pretty Yende is on the road to recover and is back to doing what she loves after suffering a health scare two weeks ago.
Pretty had to pull out of a performance in Europe earlier this month, just days after she shared pictures of herself with a drip in her hand.
However, the star returned to Instagram on Wednesday to let fans know that she's doing better and thanked everyone for the support.
"My dear friends, thank you all so much for your kind consideration and messages regarding my past few posts. I’m alright, feeling good & looking forward to being back in Munich Germany for my performances," read part of her post.
My dear friends, thank you all so much for your kind consideration and messages regarding my past few posts. I’m alright, feeling good & 💪 looking forward to be back in @bayerischestaatsoper in Munich Germany for my performances in the title role of Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor. All my love to you all #prettyarmy💞 ps: You are not stronger/better than the people who keep telling you, you can’t do it. The difference is that you believe. Keep believing. #prettyjourney 📸 @darioshoots