TshisaLIVE

Pretty Yende in better spirits after health challenges

01 June 2019 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Pretty Yende is happy to be back on stage.
Pretty Yende is happy to be back on stage.
Image: Sunday Times

SA musician, Pretty Yende is on the road to recover and is back to doing what she loves after suffering a health scare two weeks ago. 

Pretty had to pull out of a performance in Europe earlier this month, just days after she shared pictures of herself with a drip in her hand. 

However, the star returned to Instagram on Wednesday to let fans know that she's doing better and thanked everyone for the support. 

"My dear friends, thank you all so much for your kind consideration and messages regarding my past few posts. I’m alright, feeling good & looking forward to being back in Munich Germany for my performances," read part of her post. 

DJ Sbu hits back at calls to 'pay' Zahara, claims to have supported her through 'alcohol addiction'

DJ Sbu responded to calls for him to pay Zahara and claimed TS Records have always stood by the star.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Masechaba Ndlovu on self-love: Blood is not thicker than your peace of mind

'Forgiving someone doesn't mean tolerating their bull$%!&," Masechaba wrote
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

No filters, that's how people love me: Zodwa Wabantu on her reality show debut

Zodwa says she knew people would appreciate how "real" her new TV show is.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Malcolm X hands out R10k at inauguration traditional ceremony

"I wouldn’t let those women spend another minute in the scorching sun while rich men were eating their nails, picking their noses and squeezing their ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle joins Ntsiki vs Pearl Thusi 'twar' and it gets messy TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu gets candid about getting awks questions about her sex life TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa laughs off 'ancestral' curse claims over lobola payment: I don't believe ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Nyaniso Dzedze reflects on the 'battles' of marrying a white woman TshisaLIVE
  5. Masechaba Ndlovu on being sexually abused: I was 9 & he molested me TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X