TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Cassper blown away by aspiring rapper & car guard Ice

01 June 2019 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Cassper Nyovest is keen to give Ice the chance to get his foot in the door.
Cassper Nyovest is keen to give Ice the chance to get his foot in the door.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest knows how tough it is to get a break into the hip-hop industry and when he sees talent, he's willing to extend an olive branch. 

A 30 sec video clip of a car guard named, Ice who works at Scotville Mall in Pietermaritzburg landed on Cassper's TL. 

And, Cass was so blown away by Ice's talent that he's thinking of an official collab. 

"This beat hit my soul. Send it through. Lemme see what i can do. Maybe me and Ice can make an official song for the streets." 

Black Coffee pokes fun at Papa Penny's 'Malema diss track'

But disco veteran says he didn't mention Julius Malema by name - only a "stupid boy" named "Salema".
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

No filters, that's how people love me: Zodwa Wabantu on her reality show debut

Zodwa says she knew people would appreciate how "real" her new TV show is.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Malcolm X hands out R10k at inauguration traditional ceremony

"I wouldn’t let those women spend another minute in the scorching sun while rich men were eating their nails, picking their noses and squeezing their ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Lasizwe's fictional vlog character scored him a huge #GuapBag!

Tricky Baby did the things that made the money to be done!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle joins Ntsiki vs Pearl Thusi 'twar' and it gets messy TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa laughs off 'ancestral' curse claims over lobola payment: I don't believe ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Masechaba Ndlovu on being sexually abused: I was 9 & he molested me TshisaLIVE
  4. 'He is insulting us' - Jub Jub's claim that Xhosa people are 'promiscuous' has ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Black Coffee pokes fun at Papa Penny's 'Malema diss track' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X