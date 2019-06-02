TshisaLIVE

Sho Madjozi surprises school girls in Soweto on Menstrual Hygiene Day

02 June 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Sho Madjozi has used her star power to bring awareness to the plight of young girls who often miss school or aren't able to do fulfill their tasks because of menstruation.

Sho Madjozi surprised the girls of Lofenste Girls High in Soweto this week for Menstrual Hygiene day,  sharing some of her own stories of menstruation with the girls with the aim of encouraging them to speak openly on the topic.   

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after her visit, Sho said she was inspired to collaborate with Stay Free on the outreach program.

"Our main goal is to inspire the girls to reach their dreams, even when they are on their period. We don't want your period to stop you from what you are doing or achieving your dreams. A lot of girls look up to me and I want to use that to inspire them and remove the shame that sometimes surrounds conversations about your period."

She said that the collaboration would see her visiting more schools in the future and promote an app that will allow girls to get answers and chat with those who have similar questions or concerns about menstruation.

"It is really exciting and I think it is really needed, to be able to take away stigmas around menstruation," Sho added.

