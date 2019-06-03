TshisaLIVE

'A true SA musical hero': Tributes pour in for rock veteran Piet Botha

03 June 2019 - 10:09 By Karishma Thakurdin
Piet Botha died on Sunday night.
Piet Botha died on Sunday night.
Image: Facebook/Karen Zoid

There's been an outpouring of tributes for rock veteran Piet Botha, who died on Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. 

Botha, 63, launched his career in the 1970s and was part of the blues-rock group Jack Hammer. He was the son of apartheid-era minister Pik Botha, who passed away last year.

Afrikaans singer Karen Zoid shared the news of Botha's death on Facebook on Sunday night. 

"I sit and stare at your name and number on my phone. There is only one Piet. Always. A soft man with a hard beard. Humble Survivor. Hellbent Rock & roller. A Phantom, but no sneaky. Born with the helm," read part of her tribute. 

During an interview with Rapport earlier this year, Botha opened up about being diagnosed with cancer. 

"I knew death would catch up with me one day, but I never thought this soon," he said at the time. 

Fans have filled social media with tributes. 

READ MORE:

Viewers start petition to halt 'Uyajola' and the signatures are rising

Moja Love told TshisaLIVE that it has no plans to cut the show
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Sho Madjozi surprises school girls in Soweto on Menstrual Hygiene Day

"We don't want your period to stop you from what you are doing or achieving your dreams"
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Skeem Saam’s Marothi: 'Sometimes good things can come from a blesser situation'

Actor says he always gets stopped and asked about Rachel.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Nadia Nakai: Women in hip-hop are judged more than in any other genre

"The one thing that really sucks is that no matter who you are, or what you have accomplished, you constantly have to blow your own horn or no one ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Thumbs up or down? Here's what went down on the #SAMA25 red carpet TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu gets candid about getting awks questions about her sex life TshisaLIVE
  3. Sho Madjozi makes her mark at #SAMA25 TshisaLIVE
  4. Nyaniso Dzedze reflects on the 'battles' of marrying a white woman TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Kwesta's song gives Rami Chuene the 'spirit' to work out TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X