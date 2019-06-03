'A true SA musical hero': Tributes pour in for rock veteran Piet Botha

There's been an outpouring of tributes for rock veteran Piet Botha, who died on Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Botha, 63, launched his career in the 1970s and was part of the blues-rock group Jack Hammer. He was the son of apartheid-era minister Pik Botha, who passed away last year.

Afrikaans singer Karen Zoid shared the news of Botha's death on Facebook on Sunday night.

"I sit and stare at your name and number on my phone. There is only one Piet. Always. A soft man with a hard beard. Humble Survivor. Hellbent Rock & roller. A Phantom, but no sneaky. Born with the helm," read part of her tribute.

During an interview with Rapport earlier this year, Botha opened up about being diagnosed with cancer.

"I knew death would catch up with me one day, but I never thought this soon," he said at the time.