TshisaLIVE

Atandwa Kani slams 'ignorant' black people who are 'mesmerised' by whites

03 June 2019 - 12:24 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Atandwa Kani has encouraged anybody who disagrees with him to block him on Twitter.
Atandwa Kani has encouraged anybody who disagrees with him to block him on Twitter.
Image: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Atandwa Kani has slammed black people who take the easy way out of the land redistribution debate because they are "mesmerised" by some white people.

The actor expressed his disgust over how some black people get to a point where they can say things like, "They [whites] can keep the land".

"I’m sick of black people who are mesmerised by white people who can either dance or speak black people's languages - to the extent that they say, 'They can keep the land'," wrote Kani.

"You have no self-worth or respect! If that’s all it takes, then keep out of this discourse, you ignorant s***!" 

People holding contrary opinions flooded the comments section of his post, but Atandwa wasn't having any of it. He made it clear that those who felt he was speaking "out of turn" were welcome to block him and he would happily return the favour.

"This is very easy ... The block option is something I utilise often ... So screw you and your temporary spotlight-seeking self. You won’t get any exposure or followers from me ... Bye!" he told his haters.

Just last week, Mpho Letsholonyane came out to slam the hype that surrounded a viral video showing two white South African men speaking in Tshivenda and isiXhosa respectively.

Mpho said this was not something that should be applauded because it should be the norm, especially since most black people speak English (and Afrikaans) fluently. 

"In all honesty, this shouldn’t even be a thing. It should be normal. If you’re born in a country, the least you can do is know at least the native tongue..." she wrote.

What do you think?

READ MORE:

Views of Cassper Nyovest's 'Move for Me' video continue to soar as fans drool over him

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has thanked his followers for supporting his new music video, 'Move for Me'
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

We're totes here for the DMF driver's reaction to bachelor Nkanyiso

The driver remains our leadership.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Viewers start petition to halt 'Uyajola' and the signatures are rising

Moja Love told TshisaLIVE that it has no plans to cut the show
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Nadia Nakai: Women in hip-hop are judged more than in any other genre

"The one thing that really sucks is that no matter who you are, or what you have accomplished, you constantly have to blow your own horn or no one ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Thumbs up or down? Here's what went down on the #SAMA25 red carpet TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu gets candid about getting awks questions about her sex life TshisaLIVE
  3. Sho Madjozi makes her mark at #SAMA25 TshisaLIVE
  4. Nyaniso Dzedze reflects on the 'battles' of marrying a white woman TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Kwesta's song gives Rami Chuene the 'spirit' to work out TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X