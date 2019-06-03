Atandwa Kani slams 'ignorant' black people who are 'mesmerised' by whites

Atandwa Kani has slammed black people who take the easy way out of the land redistribution debate because they are "mesmerised" by some white people.

The actor expressed his disgust over how some black people get to a point where they can say things like, "They [whites] can keep the land".

"I’m sick of black people who are mesmerised by white people who can either dance or speak black people's languages - to the extent that they say, 'They can keep the land'," wrote Kani.

"You have no self-worth or respect! If that’s all it takes, then keep out of this discourse, you ignorant s***!"