Fikile Mbalula poked fun at Sjava's 'taxi boss' outfit and Twitter was a mess

Sama winner took 'Bree taxi rank' couture and ran with it!

03 June 2019 - 14:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Sjava's outfit at the recent Samas inspired a wave of hilarious memes on social media.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Sjava's "taxi driver" outfit at the Samas quickly became the talk of social media - even transport minister Fikile Mbalula had to get involved. 

Sjava and Anatii managed to pull off that "vintage" look with ease at the Samas over the weekend.

Tweeps gave them credit because to pull off the whole outfit - Brentwood pants, the shoes, the jersey and even the colours - must have taken a lot of confidence.

Fikile couldn't help but stan as well, which was just perfect because as the minister of transport, he is just the man to comment on his constituents: taxi owners.

Fikile's joke had tweeps rolling on the floor with laughter and amassed over 2,000 retweets and 10,000 likes.  

From that point on, there was no stopping the taxi driver memes and jokes.

In fact, the internet went as far as creating album artwork and a tracklist they believe Sjava should look into. They're ready for that 4-4 Mas'hlalisane bonus track. LOL!

Here are some of the most hilarious memes that came out of it.

