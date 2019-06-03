Fikile Mbalula poked fun at Sjava's 'taxi boss' outfit and Twitter was a mess

Sjava's "taxi driver" outfit at the Samas quickly became the talk of social media - even transport minister Fikile Mbalula had to get involved.

Sjava and Anatii managed to pull off that "vintage" look with ease at the Samas over the weekend.

Tweeps gave them credit because to pull off the whole outfit - Brentwood pants, the shoes, the jersey and even the colours - must have taken a lot of confidence.

Fikile couldn't help but stan as well, which was just perfect because as the minister of transport, he is just the man to comment on his constituents: taxi owners.