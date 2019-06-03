Lerato Sengadi excluded from HHP's will, family 'not surprised'
HHP's family have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that his only son, Leano, will inherit everything from the late star's estate
HHP's widow and well-known publicist, Lerato Sengadi has reportedly been "cut out" of the late hip-hop star's will, with his son Leano set to inherit everything from the multimillion-rand estate.
According to Sunday World the estate is believed to include HHP's "multimillion-rand house, image rights, a multimillion-rand music catalogue and royalties from television and radio stations".
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, HHP's family spokesperson, Nkululeko Ncana, confirmed this as true, adding that everything will go to Leano unless a court rules otherwise.
"I can confirm that Jabulani (HHP's real name) has left 100% of his estate to his only son, Leano," Nkululeko said.
He added that the family did not expect the late star's wish to be challenged.
"We are not surprised as a family that it was left to the son because that was his dying wish and we will honour that. We do not know of any opposition to the will. Further, we are not expecting any challenge because, as we see it, there is no basis for a challenge."
However, the decision may be overturned based on the outcome of a court battle between Lerato and HHP's family.
HHP's family was granted leave to appeal against a South Gauteng High Court verdict, which found that Lerato is Jabba's customary wife. The matter is still before the Supreme Court of Appeals.
According to the Spousal Estate Act, if Lerato wins, as his customary wife she would be entitled to 50% of her husband's estate.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Lerato were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.
Lerato was in Sun City over the weekend where she watched as HHP was honoured with a lifetime achievement award.
She initially planned to accept the award on the late star's behalf but was criticised by HHP's former business partner who accused her of trying to use his death for publicity.
Lerato hit back at the accusations in a statement and claimed she had applied to the Samas and the Recording Industry of SA (Risa) as Jabba's customary wife.
"On March 21 2019, I, as Jabba's customary wife, applied and submitted all the relevant paperwork to the SA Music Awards and Risa for the opportunity that Jabba may be considered for the Lifetime Achievement Award. On May 10 2019 I was informed by e-mail that Jabba would be honoured with this prestigious award. I am in possession of the e-mail sent to me, as well as the official acceptance letter," she said in part of the statement.
Lerato also claimed to have e-mailed HHP's mother, Theriso, and requested that the rapper's son, Leano, join her in accepting the award.
In the end, the award was received by Leano.
HHP wins a Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously, his son receives it on his behalf #SAMA25 #Samas pic.twitter.com/mppGoTIIsY— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) June 1, 2019