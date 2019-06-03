Lerato Sengadi excluded from HHP's will, family 'not surprised'

HHP's widow and well-known publicist, Lerato Sengadi has reportedly been "cut out" of the late hip-hop star's will, with his son Leano set to inherit everything from the multimillion-rand estate.

According to Sunday World the estate is believed to include HHP's "multimillion-rand house, image rights, a multimillion-rand music catalogue and royalties from television and radio stations".

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, HHP's family spokesperson, Nkululeko Ncana, confirmed this as true, adding that everything will go to Leano unless a court rules otherwise.

"I can confirm that Jabulani (HHP's real name) has left 100% of his estate to his only son, Leano," Nkululeko said.

He added that the family did not expect the late star's wish to be challenged.

"We are not surprised as a family that it was left to the son because that was his dying wish and we will honour that. We do not know of any opposition to the will. Further, we are not expecting any challenge because, as we see it, there is no basis for a challenge."

However, the decision may be overturned based on the outcome of a court battle between Lerato and HHP's family.

HHP's family was granted leave to appeal against a South Gauteng High Court verdict, which found that Lerato is Jabba's customary wife. The matter is still before the Supreme Court of Appeals.

According to the Spousal Estate Act, if Lerato wins, as his customary wife she would be entitled to 50% of her husband's estate.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Lerato were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.