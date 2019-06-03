TshisaLIVE

Namanje! Cassper Nyovest: I'd rather take a cheque over a Sama

Four years on and Cassper still ain't willing to give the Samas a second look

03 June 2019 - 14:53 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cassper Nyovest is too busy enjoying life as a sex symbol to worry about the Samas.
Cassper Nyovest is too busy enjoying life as a sex symbol to worry about the Samas.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

It's been four years since the Samas snubbed Cassper Nyovest's hit song Doc Shebeleza, but that wound is apparently still raw AF because no matter how much his fans pleaded with him to "come back" to the Samas stage, the rapper just ain't having it!

Fans of the rapper who watched over the weekend couldn't help but feel Mufasa's absence from the annual ceremony - and they flooded his TL to say as much.

However, Cassper made it clear that attending or participating in any Sama-related activity was not on his agenda.

In fact, the rapper said he'd rather take any other gig than go to the Samas. For him, the awards have no value.

"It's not negative. It's my truth. I would rather get paid to perform in another country than attend the Samas," he said.

Meanwhile, Cassper was too busy collecting YouTube views over the weekend to have Samas FOMO.

The rapper, whose sexy music video for Move For Me is still riding high on the YouTube trends list since its release last week, has been focusing on the rising number of viewers and the fact that he's a "sex symbol" now.

"Forget it, Nadia. I love you lil' sis, but I had Jessica Burciaga in my video. She was in Playboy. What can you do to top that last shot of mine where I was naked? I'm too [far] gone. I'm a sex symbol now!" Cassper told Nadia Nakai, who teased that she planned to outdo Cassper with her latest music video - at least where sexiness is concerned.

READ MORE:

'OPW' bride 'stole' 'Madea's Family Reunion' vows & tweeps can't believe it

Fans of 'OPW' came for the bride for her 'lack of creativity'
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'Uyajola' fans apologise after Jub Jub 'no-show'

Fear not, fam! There was a good reason he was not on screens
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Viewers start petition to halt 'Uyajola' and the signatures are rising

Moja Love told TshisaLIVE that it has no plans to cut the show
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Nadia Nakai: Women in hip-hop are judged more than in any other genre

"The one thing that really sucks is that no matter who you are, or what you have accomplished, you constantly have to blow your own horn or no one ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Thumbs up or down? Here's what went down on the #SAMA25 red carpet TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu gets candid about getting awks questions about her sex life TshisaLIVE
  3. Sho Madjozi makes her mark at #SAMA25 TshisaLIVE
  4. Nyaniso Dzedze reflects on the 'battles' of marrying a white woman TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Kwesta's song gives Rami Chuene the 'spirit' to work out TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'This thing has blown my mind': Meet the hero petrol attendant who helped 'save ...
Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
X