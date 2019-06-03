Namanje! Cassper Nyovest: I'd rather take a cheque over a Sama

It's been four years since the Samas snubbed Cassper Nyovest's hit song Doc Shebeleza, but that wound is apparently still raw AF because no matter how much his fans pleaded with him to "come back" to the Samas stage, the rapper just ain't having it!

Fans of the rapper who watched over the weekend couldn't help but feel Mufasa's absence from the annual ceremony - and they flooded his TL to say as much.

However, Cassper made it clear that attending or participating in any Sama-related activity was not on his agenda.

In fact, the rapper said he'd rather take any other gig than go to the Samas. For him, the awards have no value.

"It's not negative. It's my truth. I would rather get paid to perform in another country than attend the Samas," he said.