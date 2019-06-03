'OPW' bride 'stole' 'Madea's Family Reunion' vows & tweeps can't believe it
While it's love at first sight for many, for Sebata and Morakane it was pizza that sealed the deal, and that was just one of the unique elements of their perfect wedding that set Twitter alight.
Fans of the reality show, Our Perfect Wedding, couldn't believe their ears when they heard makoti talk about how her hubby, then her potential boyfriend, could afford to buy pizza in the middle of the month.
"Even in the middle of the month, he was able to buy me pizza. I was impressed ... I also really love pizza," Morakane said before she laughed.
Eventually the two dated and Sabata didn't want to wait too long to say I do, as they had already known each other for 10 years.
Twitter was still stuck on the pizza story, until the bride revealed she had no entourage (but still expected them to come peel veggies at her house).
However, tweeps lost their minds when they realised Morakane's vows were from the movie, Madea's Family Reunion.
#OurPerfectWedding Bride got divorced 2018, 2019 gets married, I have no choice but to STAN a Queen! 😂👑👑 pic.twitter.com/vfxURS0yvT— SiyandaPeterson🎈 (@siyah_94) June 2, 2019
Glad squad ,peeling veggies ,no bridesmaids I smell sabotage #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/MKuQvHOG9y— Zanele Moyo🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@zahsimmy) June 2, 2019
Sure glam squad was like “tjo! She’s can’t allow us to be bridesmaids but expect to be peeling them veggies - asizi 🗣#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/c6IduIRvcS— Phindz (@keletso30933369) June 2, 2019
#OurPerfectWedding Makoti's vows sound familiar yaz. Madea's family reunion??🤔🤔 don't mind me. pic.twitter.com/aWj8lUsHIp— 💜MORWESHI HLAKUDI💜 (@MMorweshi) June 2, 2019
Moghel wa shesha, divorced in 2018 getting married in 2019 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/9de6xOZvvQ— Lerato_Sebego (@Liratoo69) June 2, 2019
Girls out there are getting married for the second time while yours truly hasn't even been married once #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/1fhxuy6GJo— PLS RT pinned tweet👏🏾 (@LessyJantjie) June 2, 2019
Hao she stole those vows from Madea’s family reunion #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/AQx9J0kGYo— ILoveYou3000 (@Katiekinz93) June 2, 2019
She even copied the emotions from Madea's family reunion 😂😂#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/XQ7CNiFy7h— Mommy Shark 🦈 (@Gugu_Zullu) June 2, 2019
Haibo makoti 🤣🤣🤣those vows are from Madea's Family reunion mos🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣mxm sies 🤣🤣🤣🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/mNMBJgdmZB— Boitshwarelo Mothibi (@boitshwarelogm) June 2, 2019
She's quoting madea😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 very deep #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/45tmMYekuT— Leila (@Leila57569896) June 2, 2019