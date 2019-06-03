TshisaLIVE

'OPW' bride 'stole' 'Madea's Family Reunion' vows & tweeps can't believe it

03 June 2019 - 10:57 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
'OPW's' Sebata and Morakane didn't want to waste time, so they got married just months after starting to date.
'OPW's' Sebata and Morakane didn't want to waste time, so they got married just months after starting to date.
Image: Supplied/Mzansi Magic

While it's love at first sight for many, for Sebata and Morakane it was pizza that sealed the deal, and that was just one of the unique elements of their perfect wedding that set Twitter alight.

Fans of the reality show, Our Perfect Wedding, couldn't believe their ears when they heard makoti talk about how her hubby, then her potential boyfriend, could afford to buy pizza in the middle of the month.

"Even in the middle of the month, he was able to buy me pizza. I was impressed ... I also really love pizza," Morakane said before she laughed.

Eventually the two dated and Sabata didn't want to wait too long to say I do, as they had already known each other for 10 years.

Twitter was still stuck on the pizza story, until the bride revealed she had no entourage (but still expected them to come peel veggies at her house). 

However, tweeps lost their minds when they realised Morakane's vows were from the movie, Madea's Family Reunion

MORE

Viewers start petition to halt 'Uyajola' and the signatures are rising

Moja Love told TshisaLIVE that it has no plans to cut the show
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Nadia Nakai: Women in hip-hop are judged more than in any other genre

"The one thing that really sucks is that no matter who you are, or what you have accomplished, you constantly have to blow your own horn or no one ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Best & worst dressed celebs on the 2019 SAMAs red carpet

It's fair to say that many of the biggest stars in local music failed to hit a fashion high note at this year's South African Music Awards
Lifestyle
13 hours ago

Scoop Makhathini to performers: You gave up control of your art for money & flashy things

As far as Scoop sees it, whoever has the money controls the art on these streets.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Thumbs up or down? Here's what went down on the #SAMA25 red carpet TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu gets candid about getting awks questions about her sex life TshisaLIVE
  3. Sho Madjozi makes her mark at #SAMA25 TshisaLIVE
  4. Nyaniso Dzedze reflects on the 'battles' of marrying a white woman TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Kwesta's song gives Rami Chuene the 'spirit' to work out TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X