Pearl Thusi defends Sho Madjozi after Samas' newcomer hate
Sho Madjozi found an ally in TV host Pearl Thusi after the Limpopo Champions League star was criticised for winning the best newcomer award at the Samas at Sun City on Saturday.
Sho was in tears when it was announced she had clinched newcomer of the year and best female artist.
The Huku hitmaker told TshisaLIVE the award was dedicated to all the people back home in Limpopo.
The proudest and happiest moment of my career so far! Best newcomer and best female at #SAMA25 thank you!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #limpopochampionsleague pic.twitter.com/iAIiFsbVsK— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) June 3, 2019
"I'm mind-blown, but I'm so happy that I could make my people proud, especially back in the village. I am also happy that I can make my mama proud."
However, not everyone was celebrating Sho's victory and some tweeps questioned whether she deserved it over fan favourite Mlindo The Vocalist.
Taking nothing from sho madjozi but mlindo the vocalist deserved newcomer of the year award #SAMA25 pic.twitter.com/s37lYABbeO— Young d (@Mpendulodlomo_) June 1, 2019
The mood after witnessing success for @ShoMadjozi Congratulations 🎁🎉🎊🌟 Nwana mhani. Continue making us proud. Best Newcomer and Female artist #SAMA25 pic.twitter.com/rtriANShL1— Gazankulu Ambassador 🇿🇦 (@Christos_Fanuel) June 1, 2019
Pearl was obviously sick of the fighting on her timeline so she shot off a tweet telling the people to celebrate sis or "just leave her the f*ck alone".
Can yall just celebrate Sho Madjozi or otherwise just leave her the fuck alone. Jeeez.— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) June 2, 2019
Pearl's passionate stand also saw her get dragged, more for her language than for her comment.
But sis stood firm and didn't entertain the hate.