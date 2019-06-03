TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi defends Sho Madjozi after Samas' newcomer hate

03 June 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Pearl Thusi had a word or two for Sho Madjozi haters.
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi

Sho Madjozi found an ally in TV host Pearl Thusi after the Limpopo Champions League star was criticised for winning the best newcomer award at the Samas at Sun City on Saturday.

Sho was in tears when it was announced she had clinched newcomer of the year and best female artist. 

The Huku hitmaker told TshisaLIVE the award was dedicated to all the people back home in Limpopo. 

"I'm mind-blown, but I'm so happy that I could make my people proud, especially back in the village. I am also happy that I can make my mama proud."

However, not everyone was celebrating Sho's victory and some tweeps questioned whether she deserved it over fan favourite Mlindo The Vocalist. 

Pearl was obviously sick of the fighting on her timeline so she shot off a tweet telling the people to celebrate sis or "just leave her the f*ck alone".

Pearl's passionate stand also saw her get dragged, more for her language than for her comment.

But sis stood firm and didn't entertain the hate.

Sho Madjozi makes her mark at #SAMA25

There's no stopping Sho.
