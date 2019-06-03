Pearl Thusi defends Sho Madjozi after Samas' newcomer hate

Sho Madjozi found an ally in TV host Pearl Thusi after the Limpopo Champions League star was criticised for winning the best newcomer award at the Samas at Sun City on Saturday.

Sho was in tears when it was announced she had clinched newcomer of the year and best female artist.

The Huku hitmaker told TshisaLIVE the award was dedicated to all the people back home in Limpopo.