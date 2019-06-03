Robert Marawa tells Bonang to keep shining to silence her haters

While Twitter can often be a cesspool of negativity, Robert Marawa took some time out to spread positive vibes on the TL when he sent a sweet message of encouragement to Queen B.

Robert reminded Bonang just how brilliant she is and encouraged her to never forget that she has nothing to prove - despite all the hate she gets.

The sport presenter also told B that her international accolades keep shutting her haters down and therefore she should keep collecting them.

"Please keep your international achievements flowing so that the local haters can value your worth!" Robert told her.