WATCH | Holly Rey's home town welcomes her back from Sama win in style
Pop singer Holly Rey was given a fitting welcome-home celebration at King Shaka International Airport after she scooped the coveted record of the year award at the Samas on Saturday.
Holly grabbed the spotlight at the Sun City awards ceremony when she walked away with the big prize of the night.
Shortly after Holly clinched the trophy, those close to her told TshisaLIVE they were always confident she would be able to pull off an "upset". They pointed to the success her song Deeper had on radio stations as proof of its appeal.
And while Holly celebrated the win well into the next morning, she didn't have much time to rest.
By Sunday afternoon, she was in her home town of Durban and swarmed by dozens of fans and friends who came to welcome her back.
Holly's win was one of several big moments of the night.
An opening tribute at the awards to celebrate 25 years of SA music made us realise that everything about Mzansi is worth celebrating.
Clips of late political stalwart Nelson Mandela, a timeless performance from Freshlyground's Zolani and Trompies, as well as other performances, had the audience on its feet.
It was made even sweeter when sis Mel and bhuti Bob appeared on screens, just like in the Studio Mix days.
And who could forget when Eugene Mthethwa hit a vosho on rival Zodwa.
Here are three other key moments:
Paying tribute to HHP
It was a heartfelt moment when late hip-hop star HHP was honoured with a lifetime achievement award.
A short video about HHP's life was followed by a touching tribute from the star's son, Leano, to his dad.
HHP wins a Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously, his son receives it on his behalf #SAMA25 #Samas pic.twitter.com/mppGoTIIsY— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) June 1, 2019
Sho wins her first Sama, and the heart of Mzansi
She was in tears when she won her first award of the night, best newcomer, and brought her family on stage. She could hardly contain herself when, shortly after that, she walked away with the best female artist award.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE backstage, she dedicated the award to all the people back home in Limpopo.
Sho Madjozi backstage #SAMA25 #RecogniseSAMA25 #recognise https://t.co/4Hr1VUPGdb— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) June 1, 2019
Jessica gets the fashion police talking
As'phelelanga hitmaker Jessica Mbangeni lit up the red carpet when she rocked up in an African-inspired outfit, with a matching stuffed lion on her shoulder.
Mufasa! Is that you? We thought you weren't coming 🤣 #SAMA25 #RecogniseSAMA25 #recognise pic.twitter.com/SdRe0CBohm— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) June 1, 2019
But that wasn't the end of the drama with her wardrobe. Jessica hit the stage later with a massive dress design and hat combo.
It was like she was representing several animals, from lions to birds.
Mother nature vibes strong AF!
Backstage at #SAMA25 #RecogniseSAMA25 #recognise— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) June 1, 2019
https://t.co/XkOloHQiHL