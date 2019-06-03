WATCH | Holly Rey's home town welcomes her back from Sama win in style

Pop singer Holly Rey was given a fitting welcome-home celebration at King Shaka International Airport after she scooped the coveted record of the year award at the Samas on Saturday.

Holly grabbed the spotlight at the Sun City awards ceremony when she walked away with the big prize of the night.

Shortly after Holly clinched the trophy, those close to her told TshisaLIVE they were always confident she would be able to pull off an "upset". They pointed to the success her song Deeper had on radio stations as proof of its appeal.

And while Holly celebrated the win well into the next morning, she didn't have much time to rest.

By Sunday afternoon, she was in her home town of Durban and swarmed by dozens of fans and friends who came to welcome her back.