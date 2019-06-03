We're totes here for the DMF driver's reaction to bachelor Nkanyiso
You know you're doing something wrong when even the driver sent to take you to your date on Date My Family is judging you.
Bachelor Nkanyiso went on to the popular reality show to find love, but ended up getting dragged for everything from his looks to the way he spoke about his potential dates.
Audiences were first shocked when one of the contestants said she was not looking for a guy that was handsome because she was done with that type of thing.
But their shock was next level when Nkanyiso called his potential dates ugly.
Malume was riding to his date when he got a chance to see the women that got away.
As he watched their videos, he said, "All these girls are ugly. Why did they say they were beautiful?"
Date My Family#dmfmzansi #DateMyFamily #De_philosopher_djkyos pic.twitter.com/KHgUOezBhy— 🎹🎹 Monate wa iketsetsa 🔥🔥 (@Djkyos) June 3, 2019
Driver bae was not impressed by what he heard and quickly gave malume the look of death from the front seat.
But that was nothing compared to the reactions on social media. And of course they brought the memes...
We must give uGuy odriva the #DMF car instead of calling him "Driver" maybe Jason Statham #DateMyFamily @DateMyFamilySA pic.twitter.com/CBUt9r3Xvo— Midzodzo (@Midzodzo) June 2, 2019
Nkanyiso has no right to be calling anyone "ugly." This madala bathong. #DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/Zbiy0IauaL— Raised In Africa. (@paballo_patsa) June 2, 2019
The driver was never ready.... Lezingane zombie zonke bafwethu 😂😂😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Zyw4aKUxmq— Cyril Hlongwane (@cyril_hlongwane) June 2, 2019
That’s how Driver reacted 😂— ChinoMan 🖋 (@ChinoThando) June 2, 2019
Because bayazifanela #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/O0L9ZjUjwR
I can relate to driver's reaction 😂. I feel sorry for that guy for not seeing his own makopo😂😂— Ray'vlyn (@vaaltyn_roux06) June 2, 2019
#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/f9PTjrkBIB
Driver "Bae's" Reaction Wen Nkanyiso Said "Zimbi Zonke Ley'ngane Why Nithi Zinhle" #DateMyFamily— Rendani Given (@GivenRendani) June 2, 2019
The driver was like WTF!! 😂🤣#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/WN2KAmHpzC— 🇿🇦 SIHLE 🇿🇦 (@ChrisGold22) June 2, 2019