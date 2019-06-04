Gigi Lamayne on #FreeEmtee movement: I lost everything, I almost lost my life

Gigi Lamayne has joined calls for Emtee to leave his record label, reflecting on her own struggles after cutting ties with her previous record label.

Fans have long speculated that Emtee would join the list of celebs who have left Ambitiouz Entertainment over the years and on Monday again called for him to make the move to becoming an independent artist.

This after an account in Emtee's name tweeted #FreeEmtee.

Fans shared their concerns about his future under the same hashtag, making it one of the most talked about topics on Twitter on Monday night.

While fans speculated on what Emtee stood to lose if he did decide to leave his label, Gigi weighed in with her thoughts and experiences.

Gigi was once signed to the label but left in December last year. In a statement announcing her decision, she thanked the label for their mentorship.

Gigi told a follower on Monday night that going independent saw her lose everything.

"I lost everything. Almost lost my life. Oxygen still in my lungs. I'll be just fine. Leaving an unhealthy situation will always separate the cowards from the Kings. Pick a box," she wrote.

She went on to explain that at the time of her departure, she was "at breaking point" and "super broke".

"I was at breaking point. Almost lost my life. Super broke. Am I not learning to love and trust my ability?"

She said that Emtee's fans would be key in any decision and said he would survive.

"Your supporters are the key in this. Leave! God's promise is that you will survive!"

Emtee has not responded to the calls and both he and Ambitiouz Entertainment were not available for comment when contacted by TshisaLIVE.