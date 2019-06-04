TshisaLIVE

Lockdown's Katlego beat up her own sister, breaking fans' hearts

04 June 2019 - 10:14 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Natasha Thahane's character landed in prison this week.
Natasha Thahane's character landed in prison this week.
Image: Via Instagram

Lockdown fans couldn't believe their eyes after this week's episode showed what Masabatha's plan with Katlego has been all along.

Katlego's killing spree finally came to an end, which saw her get arrested and sent to the same prison her sister Monde is.

The same prison, where her cult leader and manipulator Masabata reigns from.

While fans knew from the get-go that Katlego would end up in prison, they couldn't have foreseen that Masabatha would turn the sisters against each other. So when Katlego started beating Monde up, the Twitter streets were chaotic!

Not only has Katlego's innocence disappeared into thin air, the evil in her has taken over and everybody who has watched Monde from the first season of the series knows that she isn't a criminal at heart.

The poor girl was just at the wrong place at the wrong time and has paid heavily for that.

Fans don't think she deserves to keep going through the most and they had the memes to show it.

MORE

J'Something on taking on the vlogger world: It's not as easy as it looks

'I am so proud of the 400 subscribers that I have and I say that with a lot of pride,' said J'Something
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Winnie Ntshaba on Royalty Soapie Awards 'flop': People celebrated my failures

Winnie said all her bad experiences taught her a valuable lesson
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Kim Kardashian is trying to free another convict from death row, victim's family outraged

Kim Kardashian West is convinced that 61-year-old Kevin Cooper is innocent for the murders he was convicted for in 1983.
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

MultiChoice hits back at AfriForum’s call to fire Ntsiki Mazwai

MultiChoice said Ntsiki appeared on a third-party channel and they therefore had "absolutely no editorial control" over her appointment.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Viewers start petition to halt 'Uyajola' and the signatures are rising TshisaLIVE
  2. 'OPW' bride 'stole' 'Madea's Family Reunion' vows & tweeps can't believe it TshisaLIVE
  3. Robert Marawa tells Bonang to keep shining to silence her haters TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato Sengadi excluded from HHP's will, family 'not surprised' TshisaLIVE
  5. IN PICTURES | Thumbs up or down? Here's what went down on the #SAMA25 red carpet TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'This thing has blown my mind': Meet the hero petrol attendant who helped 'save ...
Grade 10 pupil stabbed to death outside Joburg high school
X