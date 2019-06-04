Skeem Saam's Clement to Cornet: I’m blessed to work with you

Skeem Saam's Kwaito and T'bose have come a long way from the mischievous boys who stole a car and accidentally killed Ben Kunutu.

They have grown right in front of Mzansi's eyes and as individuals, the actors that bring the characters to life have formed an unbreakable bond.

Cornet Mamabolo (T'bose) and Clement Maosa (Kwaito) are part of the original cast of the popular SABC1 soapie and they took to Instagram to express how blessed they have been to be part of that incredible journey.

Cornet wrote a poetic and moving caption for a snap of him and Clement in one of the scenes they've shared, stating that he's blessed to be doing what he loves.

Clement was the first to comment on the post, going down memory lane to the very beginning.

"I’m blessed to work with you, when we first worked together I was raw AF and learned a lot of technic from you in terms of performance as you were fresh from Wits arts school and since then we have been at it. Indeed blessed is he who get their dreams granted and the ability and opportunity to live their purpose. I respect you!" Clement wrote.

The pair have both grown immensely in their art and also branched out into other things, such as business and philanthropy for Cornet and exploring other talents such as dance and choreography for Clement.

Their characters on the soapie have also gone through the most and have gone from high school, to varsity, and currently in their internships and trying to find their life partners.

"You have pushed me to seek more knowledge in the unknown world you knew best, corporate," Cornet replied to Clement, who studied law before joining the soapie.