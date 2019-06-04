The internet thinks it’s found Rasta’s son after drawing of Black Coffee goes viral
An aspiring artist has unfortunately found himself the butt of social media jokes after his drawing of superstar DJ Black Coffee went viral, even catching the attention of the Drive hitmaker.
Black Coffee's mentions are busier than Noord taxi rank on a Friday afternoon, with artists often tagging the star in posts showing off their skills.
While the DJ will occasionally respond, one particular drawing caught his and the internet's attention.
Potrait pencil drawing of Black coffee pic.twitter.com/vcXcDEq0Ud— Pro_Art (@lubisipromise9) May 25, 2019
The artist has buckets of talent but his sketch of Black Coffee was just a tad off.
As the post continued to be retweeted, it gained traction and soon was all over the timelines.
Black Coffee first retweeted posts about the drawing and then later responded to a tweep suggesting they retweet the pic until Black Coffee sees it.
He joked that he didn't know who the person in the drawing was and joined the calls to retweet until he "shows up".
Hayi Angiyazi LeNsizwa let's retweet until he shows up.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) June 3, 2019
Elsewhere on Twitter, users joked that they had found Rasta's son and said the drawing looked more cafe latte than Black Coffee.
You talented mara that's not Black coffee isn't it Milo or Fisco pehaps pic.twitter.com/TTHoxHkxUL— Nkuli Selwane ⚘😘 (@LibertyNkuli) June 2, 2019
Thats like a mixture of #jabba khanda laka @euphonik and face ka @OG_Molefe pic.twitter.com/V2BpX3Mvkp— R . Sanchez 💨🍃 (@sterra_mthembu) June 3, 2019
This 1 doesnt look he is lightning fast ka mpama pic.twitter.com/DefzTMBr6N— YoungMan (@TshephoNipponTh) June 2, 2019
and the beard looks like u can unscrew it!!!!! Mhlawumbe lona u-blackcoffee lite!!! pic.twitter.com/E1oWHzjge2— bongani mkhawane (@BonganiMkhawane) June 3, 2019
The art is good but that's not our blackcoffee pic.twitter.com/SmeiaesSuV— lucy Radebe (@lucy_radebe) June 3, 2019